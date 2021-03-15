Jai Serong at the NAB League testing day in Melbourne on March 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE YOUNGER brother of Fremantle's NAB AFL Rising Star winner Caleb Serong was among the standouts at the NAB League's testing day.

Jai Serong, who shapes as a potential draftee this season, is taller than his older brother, who burst onto the scene last year to claim the coveted award.

And the Gippsland Power prospect proved his athleticism by being the joint winner of the running vertical jump test, recording a leap of 96cm. He shared the top honours with Calder's Joshua Goater.

Serong has been used all over the ground and will have recruiters' attention as the season unfolds. Goater, a skilled midfielder, also claimed the standing vertical jumps test with a leap of 80cm and ran the 20-metre sprint in 2.92 seconds to compile a strong day of results.

The testing day was conducted under the eye of scouts from every AFL club, with a number of showings catching their attention.

Josh Goater competes in the vertical jump at the NAB League testing day in Melbourne on March 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Brown, the son of former Cat Paul, was very impressive as he placed in the top-10 for the standing and vertical jumps tests, as well as the agility test. The versatile defender will play for the Murray Bushrangers this season but is not eligible to join Geelong as a father-son, where his dad played 84 games.

Collingwood's Next Generation Academy talent Youseph Dib finished fifth in the agility test, while potential top-five pick and explosive midfielder Josh Rachele was in the top group for the running vertical jump.

NAB LEAGUE TESTING TOP PERFORMERS

VERTICAL JUMP

Josh Goater (Calder) 80cm

Michael Ktona (Calder) 80

Harvey Gallagher (Bendigo) 78

Lochlan Jenkins (Oakleigh) 78

Tyreece Leiu (Eastern) 77

David Brinker-Ritchie (Gippsland) 75

Joshua Gibcus (GWV Revels) 75

Joshua Misiti (Calder) 75

Tom Brown (Murray) 75

Mitchell Moschetti (Gippsland) 75

RUNNING VERTICAL JUMP

Jai Serong (Gippsland) 96cm

Josh Goater (Calder) 96

Joshua Gibcus (GWV Rebels) 95

Tyler Norton (Murray) 95

Tom Brown (Murray) 94

William Bowden (Murray) 94

Ethan Warburton (Murray) 94

Joshua Misiti (Calder) 92

Joshua Rachele (Murray) 92

Lachlan Rathjen (Gippsland) 91

20m SPRINT

Lachlan Rathjen (Gippsland) 2.88 seconds

Lachlan Green (Western) 2.88

Josh Sticca (Northern) 2.89

Tyler Norton (Murray) 2.91

Kobi George (Dandenong) 2.91

Josh Goater (Calder) 2.92

Cooper Smith (Bendigo) 2.93

Billy Cootee (Western) 2.94

Blake Howes (Sandringham) 2.94

Dominic Akuei (Northern) 2.95

YO-YO TEST

Brodie Hicks (Western) Level 21.8

Jack Hickman (Bendigo) 21.8

Lachlan Hodder (Dandenong) 21.8

Jack Forer (Sandringham) 21.8

Ned Crowe (Sandringham) 21.7

Jake Drever (GWV Rebels) 21.7

Sam Clifford (Western) 21.6

Liam O'Dea (Eastern) 21.6

Luca Anderson (Oakleigh) 21.5

Cooper Whitehill (Gippsland) 21.5

AGILITY

Luke Bartolo (Geelong) 7.78 seconds

Jack Hickman (Bendigo) 7.78

Darcy Wilmot (Northern) 7.88

Jess McGrath (Gippsland) 7.96

Youseph Dib (Oakleigh) 7.98

Judson Clarke (Dandenong) 7.99

Will Bromley (Oakleigh) 8.00

Tom Brown (Murray) 8.02

Luke Nankervis (Sandringham) 8.04

Gennaro Bove (Geelong) 8.04