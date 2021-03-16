Oliver Henry in action during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series with Richmond on March 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is poised to hand a debut to exciting draftee Ollie Henry for Friday night's round one clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Henry played in attack for the preferred A side in the 18-versus-18 match simulation at main training on Tuesday morning in a sign to the pending selection.

His spot is expected to be confirmed at a match committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Drafted at pick No.17 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, the 18-year-old (who is the brother of Geelong's Jack) played in both of the Pies' pre-season fixtures as a medium forward and provided a threat in the air and on the ground.

Veteran wingman Chris Mayne will miss the clash with the Dogs and feature in a VFL practice match on Friday afternoon having missed both pre-season games through concussion.

Midfielder Taylor Adams has been given the light to play after a hamstring complaint, however, the Pies hope to see fellow vice-captain Steele Sidebottom in round two or three after his calf strain.

Mayne played for the B side in match simulation on Tuesday morning alongside a host of players vying for the remaining four spots from the 18 in the A side.

They included Jack Madgen, Callum Brown, Brayden Sier, Josh Thomas, Trey Ruscoe and tall Darcy Cameron, with coach Nathan Buckley refusing to give an insight to whether he'd play one or two ruck options alongside Brodie Grundy.

Other players in the A side included Tyler Brown, John Noble and Will Hoskin-Elliott.

Buckley said the match-up with ex-Pie Adam Treloar, who was asked to leave the club during last year's Trade Period while under contract, wouldn't be used as motivation.

Bucks: I would walk away Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley speaks to AFL.com.au about his coaching future

However, the coach insisted his departure could've been handled better.

"I understand the animosity that has been built largely externally about it and yeah, we could've handled that Trade Period better.

"We could've handled it better, but it wouldn't have changed what we needed to do so the decisions we made might not have been executed right but they were the ones we knew we needed to make," Buckley said. "That was then.

"I think 'Ads' is a fantastic footballer and he'll continue on his career and I wish him all the best but if he plays this week, I hope he doesn't get a touch. We want to challenge the Bulldogs and take the game away from them.

"Communication is probably the main one (that could've been better) … potentially being a little clearer in initial conversations.

"But we had no control on the leaking to media or anything like that and unfortunately that was part of what we had to deal with in return."

Buckley, who falls out of contract this year, reiterated his stance that he would depart his post if it was the best thing for the future of the club.