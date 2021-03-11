Taylor Adams in action during a Collingwood training session at the Holden Centre in January. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD vice-captain Taylor Adams put his hand up for round one with a faultless display in the Pies' final intraclub of the pre-season on Thursday night.

Adams looked sharp in the hour-long hitout to assure the Pies' match committee he's over the hamstring he strained in early February and ready to face the Western Bulldogs next Friday.

After a gradual build-up to full fitness it was the first proper match simulation Adams has been part of since his injury.

MEDICAL ROOM The full AFL injury list

The reigning best and fairest started in the 'A' side's midfield in the 18-versus-18 session at the feet of Brodie Grundy and alongside Scott Pendlebury and Jordan De Goey.

With Steele Sidebottom (calf) reduced to walking laps and facing an uphill battle to tackle the Dogs, Josh Daicos and Jamie Elliott also rotated through the same midfield.

Tyler Brown and John Noble were the preferred wingmen, while fringe forward Josh Thomas played in the 'A' line-up at the feet of Brody Mihocek and Mason Cox as ruck/forward option Darcy Cameron watched on.

Brayden Maynard (shin knock) walked laps and completed light jogging allowing to form Jack Madgen part of the 'A' side's back six with Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe, Jordan Roughead, Isaac Quaynor and Jack Crisp.

MOCK TEAMS Who gets the nod for round one?

Provided Maynard returns, it gives the Pies several options from the 'B' side to make up the starting 22 to tackle the Dogs should Sidebottom and Cameron not be selected.

Veteran Chris Mayne was stationed on a wing in his return from concussion, while exciting draftee Ollie Henry was busy in attack alongside Callum Brown and Trey Ruscoe.

Brayden Sier joined them in the 'B' line-up and remains in calculations to win a senior berth against the Dogs.

Finlay Macrae also rotated through the midfield and Levi Greenwood was used at half-back.

'IT WAS CONFRONTING' Pendles pledges change after report

Irishman Mark Keane played a half in his first match back from a finger injury, having also completed earlier running with draftee Reef McInnes who is returning from the same setback.

Second-year midfielder/defender Trent Bianco was another to sit out having played a full game in the VFL practice match five days prior.