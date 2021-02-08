Taylor Adams warms up ahead of a Collingwood training session at the Holden Centre in January. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Taylor Adams is facing a race against the clock in order to prove his fitness ahead of round one, having injured his hamstring at training on Monday.

Adams suffered a strained hamstring during the pre-season session, with the club unsure over whether its reigning best and fairest winner will be fit to face the Western Bulldogs in its blockbuster season-opener in just 38 days.

It's a frustrating setback for Adams, who enjoyed a career-best season in 2020 to win his first Copeland Trophy as the Magpies' best and fairest, as well as claiming his first ever All-Australian blazer.

Taylor Adams and partner Ellie Thornycroft at the 2020 Brownlow Medal count on October 18, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

His role in the Collingwood midfield was only set to grow even more important this season following a tumultuous Trade Period for the club where it lost senior midfield talent such as Adam Treloar and Tom Phillips due to growing salary cap constraints.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Magpies said: "Given the 27-year-old's history, the medical department will monitor his progress over the coming weeks.

Only a small hiccup after a really strong training block. No stress here ?? https://t.co/A1RT7JgJPk — Taylor Adams (@taylor_adams13) February 8, 2021

"Adams will continue to work towards a round one appearance against the Western Bulldogs on 19 March."

Adams' stellar 2020 season followed an injury-hit 2019 campaign, where he missed lengthy periods due to a finger injury sustained in pre-season and an adductor problem suffered midway through the year.