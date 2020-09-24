GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield is the 2020 AFL All-Australian captain, handed the prestigious honour of leading a team that features 12 first-time members.

Dangerfield became just the sixth player in history to be named in eight All-Australian sides on Thursday night, marking the landmark occasion by his selection as captain for the first time in his career.

Port Adelaide veteran Travis Boak was named vice-captain, with the Power among four clubs – as well as Geelong, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs – to have an equal-high three players each selected in the team.

There are five debutants in the starting backline, with Darcy Moore, Brad Sheppard, Luke Ryan, Nick Haynes and Darcy Byrne-Jones all receiving their maiden blazers. Fellow defender and first-time All-Australian Caleb Daniel was named on the bench.

Charlie Dixon and Liam Ryan are both included in the forward line for the first time in their careers, while midfielders Christian Petracca, Cam Guthrie, Jack Steele and Taylor Adams also receive their maiden All-Australian inclusions.

Two ruckmen are named, with both Nic Naitanui and Max Gawn selected in the team, while the starting forward line features midfield options including Dangerfield, Dustin Martin and Marcus Bontempelli.

Notable absentees from Tuesday's 40-man squad reveal include reigning Brownlow Medal winner Nat Fyfe, Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas, Richmond premiership players Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin, and small forward duo Tom Papley and Dan Butler.

But the night belonged to Dangerfield, who joined elite company including Gary Ablett snr, Gary Ablett jnr, Lance Franklin, Robert Harvey and Mark Ricciuto in being selected in eight separate All-Australian teams.

Named vice-captain in 2018, Dangerfield now has a captaincy blazer to add to his collection, honoured for a season where he finished top-10 in the League for goal assists, contested possessions, score involvements and metres gained with a spot at half-forward.

"It's very humbling … I'm lost for words, to be honest," Dangerfield said of the captaincy.

"It's very, very special. Not in my wildest dreams, when I was first drafted, could I have imagined something quite like this. You dream about it, but for it to come to fruition … it's really special.

"It's something that I'm very proud of, especially when you look at the calibre of players and people that are involved in this year's team."