Western Bulldogs recruit Adam Treloar poses in his new colours at Whitten Oval. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

ADAM Treloar has confirmed Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley told him senior Magpie players wanted him out of the club.

In one of the shocks of the Trade Period, Treloar was forced out of Collingwood with five years remaining on his lucrative contract, finding a new home at the Western Bulldogs in the dying seconds of the period.

Buckley denied the reports about his conversation with Treloar, but the new Bulldog said it was all true.

"That was told to me in no uncertain way," Treloar said on his first day at Whitten Oval.

"That did hurt because I know how close I am to the players.

"I've spoken to a number of players and the majority of players have sent me messages of love and support.

"I don't think that was the truth. I think they were up for a fight to move me on and anything was going to be said to move me on.

"It was a fight up until the end, because that's where I wanted to be, at Collingwood."

Treloar said he was disappointed by comments from Collingwood list manager Ned Guy suggesting conversation for his trade would not have occurred if Treloar's partner, Kim Ravaillion, had not signed a contract to continue her glittering netball career in Queensland next year.

Adam Treloar takes his daughter, Georgie, from his partner Kim Ravaillion. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

"They genuinely thought I wasn't going to be able to manage away from my family," Treloar said.

"That's really disappointing because the club has known that one, I've never wanted to play anywhere else, and two, I never wanted to move to Queensland.

"I did read that and hear that and that's extremely disappointing and I don't think that's the truth.

"Last year my name was floated as well for a potential trade to Queensland and Kim was heavily pregnant.

"My intentions were never to move to Queensland."

Treloar said a change of clubs only became a reality early in the week when he was blown away by the support from Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge.

He said he still had mixed feelings leaving the Magpies, but now there was no doubt.

"One thing I am going to miss is I love the passion and love I've got from the Collingwood supporters," he said.

"The love they've given me is something I'm truly grateful for.

"I wish I could have finished my career as a Collingwood player and that's the honest truth, but as soon as I knew I had to come here, this is where my heart lies now, and I'll finish my career as a Bulldogs player."