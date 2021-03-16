PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordon Butts  Ankle  Test
 Brayden Cook  Shoulder  5 weeks
 Matt Crouch  Groin  Test
 Ben Davis  Ankle  2 weeks
 Tom Doedee  Groin  Test
 Nick Murray  Ankle  Test
 Ronin O'Connor  Foot  2 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Doedee got through a SANFL game last week but will still need to be assessed through the week before being named to face Geelong. Crouch is a likely starter but the club won't rush a decision yet, while David Mackay and Jake Kelly are available. - Staff writer

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  Test
 Nakia Cockatoo  Hamstring  Test 
 Darcy Gardiner  Knee  Test
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  TBC
 Dan McStay  Knee  2-5 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The defensive trio of Answerth, Cockatoo and Gardiner all took part in the Lions' light session on Tuesday. Answerth (groin) and Gardiner (knee) are likely to play in a VFL practice match after overcoming a groin injury, while Cockatoo still has to overcome a fitness test to join them.  - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Levi Casboult  Knee  Test
 Tom De Koning  Back  2-4 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1 week
 Harry McKay  Ankle  Test
 Nic Newman  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Jack Newnes  Ankle  Test
 Sam Philp  Hip  1-3 weeks
 Zac Williams  Supsension  Round two
 Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Blues are confident Eddie Betts (calf) and Jacob Weitering (hip) will be available for round one, but McGovern (back) is out. Doubts loom over Casboult (knee), McKay (ankle) and Newnes (ankle), with all three to undergo fitness tests on the eve of Thursday night's clash. De Koning (back), Marchbank (calf) and Philp (hip) aren't far away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mark Keane  Finger  Test
 Will Kelly  Collarbone  4-8 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Finger  1-2 weeks
 Steele Sidebottom  Calf  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Sidebottom will set his sights on round two or three having not done enough to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. Taylor Adams looked sharp in last week's intraclub hitout and again at main training on Tuesday and has been given the green light to play. Kelly is back running and Keane has started joining in full training, however McInnes is another further week away. Chris Mayne is fit to return from concussion but will play in a VFL practice match on Friday afternoon after missing both pre-season matches, while Brody Mihocek is fine after a tight calf.- Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Ambrose  Foot  TBC
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle   3-4 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 James Stewart  Hamstring  7 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  5-6 months
 David Zaharakis  Knee  3-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without several key position players as they enter round one, with Hurley, Ambrose, Stewart and Stringer, who has often played at full-forward, unavailable. Stringer has rejoined full training and could be back in round two, while Zaharakis is a couple of weeks away as he manages his knee injury. Nick Hind has been cleared from the shoulder issue he picked up against Geelong in the AAMI Community Series. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Brett Bewley  Groin  TBA
 Adam Cerra  Calf  Test
 Mitch Crowden  Calf  4 weeks
 Sean Darcy  Knee  Test
 Michael Frederick  Calf  1 week
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBA
 Rory Lobb  Knee  TBA
 Griffin Logue  Hamstring  Test
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Shoulder  1 week
 Sam Sturt  Ankle  1 week
 Josh Treacy  Suspension  2 weeks
 Darcy Tucker  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Luke Valente  Calf  Test
 Brandon Walker  Foot  1 week
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Dockers will be desperare for Darcy to pass a fitness test and be available for round one after completing a solid session on Saturday. He'll be assessed after Wednesday's main training. Cerra is on track after being rested from the AAMI Series clash against West Coast. Along with Walters, whose estimated return has been pushed to three weeks, the absence of Banfield and Frederick means Fremantle will field an unfamiliar small forward line against the Demons in round one. Tucker injured the opposite hamstring to the one he suffered tendon damage to last season, but the midfielder will require a 28-day recovery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Duncan  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Fort  Knee  Indefinite
 Esava Ratugolea  Fractured leg  2-4 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Shoulder  TBC
 Cooper Stephens  Knee  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Duncan has been ruled out for the season opener after running out of time to recover from back-to-back calf setbacks over summer. He's expected to return in rounds two or three. Ratugolea missed both pre-season games with what the Cats thought was simply a leg knock before scans revealed a fracture in the area where he previously broke his leg. The key forward has been off legs for three weeks and will miss at least another fortnight. Luke Dahlhaus has timed his run to perfection after a pre-season groin complaint and will be available for selection, while Rhys Stanley is fit to return after concussion. Simpson is slowly working back into training but there's no timeline on his return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Jy Farrar  Quad  1 week
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Zac Smith  Knee  7-8 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Conroy is an untried, developing ruckman, but his ACL is a dent for the Suns. With Smith already sidelined with a PCL injury, there is no-one to back-up co-captain Jarrod Witts should something go wrong with him. Rory Atkins (foot) is back training with the main group but will need more conditioning before being considered. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  Test
 Jesse Hogan  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Tom Hutcheson  Hamstring  Test
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  12-16 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Quad  8-10 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  12-16 weeks
 Jake Riccardi  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Liver  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Giants will be missing a number of first choice players for round one, with Hogan still a week or two away and Whitfield now listed as indefinite. Riccardi's ankle tweak at the weekend opens up a spot in the forward line for the first match or two. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Keegan Brooksby  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 James Cousins  Foot  Test
 Jack Gunston  Back  4-6 weeks
 Mitch Lewis  Back  Test
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Test
 Tom Mitchell  Shoulder  Test
 Jon Patton  Club investigation  Indefinite
 Jack Scrimshaw  Knee  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 Chad Wingard  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Tom Mitchell took a major step towards playing in round one by getting through Friday's match simulation unscathed. It was his first major hitout after his summer shoulder reconstruction. Scrimshaw appears to have overcome bone bruising in his knee suffered in February and is likely to be in the selection mix to face the Bombers. Wingard has been ruled out of at least the season-opener, while Cousins is touch-and-go after a foot complaint sidelined him from the AAMI Community Series win over North Melbourne. Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Angus Brayshaw  Foot  Test
 Ben Brown  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Michael Hibberd  Ankle  Test
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Jay Lockhart  Testicle  TBC
 Steven May  Concussion  Test
 Jake Melksham  Hamstring  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Jack Viney  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Sam Weideman  Leg  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Demons are confident Brayshaw (foot) will play, after making it through a VFL scratch match unscathed. Hibberd (ankle) also put himself in contention after featuring for Casey last week. May (concussion) will be out of the AFL's new 12-day protocol, but must pass a series of tests in order to be given the green light. Viney (foot) and Lockhart (testicle) won't play, while Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg) remain around a month away. Melksham (hamstring) will undergo a fitness test prior to the game. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Calf  Test
 Aiden Bonar  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Ben Cunnington  Concussion  Test
 Trent Dumont  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Matt McGuinness  Finger  3-4 weeks
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  Test
 Robbie Tarrant  Adductor  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put a number of players through fitness tests on the eve of round one, with Anderson (calf), Polec (hamstring) and Tarrant (adductor) still under a cloud. The same can be said for Cunnington (concussion), who didn't feature throughout pre-season. Dumont (calf) is unlikely to be fit for Sunday afternoon's game. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyson Goldsack  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Hamish Hartlett  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Powell-Pepper  Personal leave  Indefinite
 Connor Rozee  Foot  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

The Power have kept Hartlett on the injury list despite Nathan Bassett declaring him fit to play on Tuesday, suggesting a little caution may still be called for. They're confident though that Todd Marshall is good to go. The main concern is Rozee, with a return date expected to be clearer when he resumes training next week after surgery to remove scar tissue from around his foot. - Staff writer

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Suspension  Round five
 Bachar Houli  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  4-5 months
 Sydney Stack  Suspension  Round five
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said Houli could be back for round two, although he is yet to rejoin full group training after battling his calf injury most of the pre-season. Prestia and Lynch will definitely play against Carlton on Thursday night as the Tigers head into the clash with an almost fully fit line-up. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Byrnes  Hamstring  3-6 weeks
 Brad Crouch  Suspension  Round three
 James Frawley  Hamstring  6-10 weeks
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  3-6 weeks
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Max King  Concussion  1 week
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Paddy Ryder  Personal leave  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

King will be forced to watch on after he was hit with a golf ball in a freak accident last week and diagnosed with concussion. The incident happened on March 11, so he'll have cleared the 12-day for round two on March 27. Zak Jones got through last week's intraclub and will be fit to play. Marshall joined Hannebery, Frawley and Geary in light drills last week. Byrnes has started lifted his running intensity in his return from a serious hamstring strain. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Finger  5-7 weeks
 Lance Franklin  Calf  TBC
 Sam Naismith  Knee  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Swans are in good shape ahead of a trip to the Gabba to play Brisbane with Callum Mills (concussion) and Jake Lloyd (knee) both fine to play. A question mark still hangs over Franklin as his training progresses. - Michael Whiting 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tim Kelly  Thumb  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Calf  Test
 Mark Hutchings  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Zac Langdon  Concussion  Test
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  Round 23
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  Indefinite
 Jake Waterman  Back  2-3 weeks
 Bailey Williams  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Osteitis pubis  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

In a huge boost for the season-opener, the Eagles have confirmed both Kelly and Kennedy will be available for round one. However, captain Shuey will miss at least the season-opener and perhaps another week with his hamstring strain. Yeo's return to play remains unclear although he continues to build his running loads. Langdon (concussion) must be cleared of symptoms and train fully to be considered for the clash against Gold Coast, but he will have completed the mandatory 12-day period on the sidelines. Shuey's hamstring injury was a blow on the eve of the season and the skipper has been jogging lightly in his recovery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  TBC
 Mitch Hannan  Groin  TBC
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 months
 Easton Wood  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Wood is the main watch at the kennel, with the former skipper joining full training again last week after his hamstring injury. He has been pushing for a round one berth but the club may err on the side of caution given he has not played any practice match minutes. Aaron Naughton and Laitham Vandermeer will be available, but Crozier is out of action for up to two months after his AC joint injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 