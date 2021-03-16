PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Ankle Test Brayden Cook Shoulder 5 weeks Matt Crouch Groin Test Ben Davis Ankle 2 weeks Tom Doedee Groin Test Nick Murray Ankle Test Ronin O'Connor Foot 2 weeks Daniel Talia Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Doedee got through a SANFL game last week but will still need to be assessed through the week before being named to face Geelong. Crouch is a likely starter but the club won't rush a decision yet, while David Mackay and Jake Kelly are available. - Staff writer

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin Test Nakia Cockatoo Hamstring Test Darcy Gardiner Knee Test Connor McFadyen Knee TBC Dan McStay Knee 2-5 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The defensive trio of Answerth, Cockatoo and Gardiner all took part in the Lions' light session on Tuesday. Answerth (groin) and Gardiner (knee) are likely to play in a VFL practice match after overcoming a groin injury, while Cockatoo still has to overcome a fitness test to join them. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Levi Casboult Knee Test Tom De Koning Back 2-4 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 6-8 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf 2-4 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1 week Harry McKay Ankle Test Nic Newman Knee 4-5 weeks Jack Newnes Ankle Test Sam Philp Hip 1-3 weeks Zac Williams Supsension Round two Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Blues are confident Eddie Betts (calf) and Jacob Weitering (hip) will be available for round one, but McGovern (back) is out. Doubts loom over Casboult (knee), McKay (ankle) and Newnes (ankle), with all three to undergo fitness tests on the eve of Thursday night's clash. De Koning (back), Marchbank (calf) and Philp (hip) aren't far away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark Keane Finger Test Will Kelly Collarbone 4-8 weeks Reef McInnes Finger 1-2 weeks Steele Sidebottom Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Sidebottom will set his sights on round two or three having not done enough to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. Taylor Adams looked sharp in last week's intraclub hitout and again at main training on Tuesday and has been given the green light to play. Kelly is back running and Keane has started joining in full training, however McInnes is another further week away. Chris Mayne is fit to return from concussion but will play in a VFL practice match on Friday afternoon after missing both pre-season matches, while Brody Mihocek is fine after a tight calf.- Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Ambrose Foot TBC Dylan Clarke Ankle 3-4 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite James Stewart Hamstring 7 weeks Jake Stringer Achilles 1-2 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee 5-6 months David Zaharakis Knee 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without several key position players as they enter round one, with Hurley, Ambrose, Stewart and Stringer, who has often played at full-forward, unavailable. Stringer has rejoined full training and could be back in round two, while Zaharakis is a couple of weeks away as he manages his knee injury. Nick Hind has been cleared from the shoulder issue he picked up against Geelong in the AAMI Community Series. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle 3-4 weeks Brett Bewley Groin TBA Adam Cerra Calf Test Mitch Crowden Calf 4 weeks Sean Darcy Knee Test Michael Frederick Calf 1 week Stephen Hill Hamstring TBA Rory Lobb Knee TBA Griffin Logue Hamstring Test Nathan O'Driscoll Shoulder 1 week Sam Sturt Ankle 1 week Josh Treacy Suspension 2 weeks Darcy Tucker Hamstring 3-4 weeks Luke Valente Calf Test Brandon Walker Foot 1 week Michael Walters Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Dockers will be desperare for Darcy to pass a fitness test and be available for round one after completing a solid session on Saturday. He'll be assessed after Wednesday's main training. Cerra is on track after being rested from the AAMI Series clash against West Coast. Along with Walters, whose estimated return has been pushed to three weeks, the absence of Banfield and Frederick means Fremantle will field an unfamiliar small forward line against the Demons in round one. Tucker injured the opposite hamstring to the one he suffered tendon damage to last season, but the midfielder will require a 28-day recovery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Duncan Calf 1-2 weeks Darcy Fort Knee Indefinite Esava Ratugolea Fractured leg 2-4 weeks Sam Simpson Shoulder TBC Cooper Stephens Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Duncan has been ruled out for the season opener after running out of time to recover from back-to-back calf setbacks over summer. He's expected to return in rounds two or three. Ratugolea missed both pre-season games with what the Cats thought was simply a leg knock before scans revealed a fracture in the area where he previously broke his leg. The key forward has been off legs for three weeks and will miss at least another fortnight. Luke Dahlhaus has timed his run to perfection after a pre-season groin complaint and will be available for selection, while Rhys Stanley is fit to return after concussion. Simpson is slowly working back into training but there's no timeline on his return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Conroy Knee Season Jy Farrar Quad 1 week Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Zac Smith Knee 7-8 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Conroy is an untried, developing ruckman, but his ACL is a dent for the Suns. With Smith already sidelined with a PCL injury, there is no-one to back-up co-captain Jarrod Witts should something go wrong with him. Rory Atkins (foot) is back training with the main group but will need more conditioning before being considered. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brent Daniels Hamstring Test Jesse Hogan Quad 1-2 weeks Tom Hutcheson Hamstring Test Adam Kennedy Shoulder 12-16 weeks Daniel Lloyd Quad 8-10 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 12-16 weeks Jake Riccardi Ankle 2-3 weeks Lachie Whitfield Liver Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Giants will be missing a number of first choice players for round one, with Hogan still a week or two away and Whitfield now listed as indefinite. Riccardi's ankle tweak at the weekend opens up a spot in the forward line for the first match or two. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keegan Brooksby Ankle 3-4 weeks James Cousins Foot Test Jack Gunston Back 4-6 weeks Mitch Lewis Back Test Seamus Mitchell Ankle Test Tom Mitchell Shoulder Test Jon Patton Club investigation Indefinite Jack Scrimshaw Knee Test James Sicily Knee Indefinite Chad Wingard Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Tom Mitchell took a major step towards playing in round one by getting through Friday's match simulation unscathed. It was his first major hitout after his summer shoulder reconstruction. Scrimshaw appears to have overcome bone bruising in his knee suffered in February and is likely to be in the selection mix to face the Bombers. Wingard has been ruled out of at least the season-opener, while Cousins is touch-and-go after a foot complaint sidelined him from the AAMI Community Series win over North Melbourne. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Angus Brayshaw Foot Test Ben Brown Knee 4-6 weeks Michael Hibberd Ankle Test Marty Hore Knee Season Jay Lockhart Testicle TBC Steven May Concussion Test Jake Melksham Hamstring Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Jack Viney Foot 1-2 weeks Sam Weideman Leg 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Demons are confident Brayshaw (foot) will play, after making it through a VFL scratch match unscathed. Hibberd (ankle) also put himself in contention after featuring for Casey last week. May (concussion) will be out of the AFL's new 12-day protocol, but must pass a series of tests in order to be given the green light. Viney (foot) and Lockhart (testicle) won't play, while Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg) remain around a month away. Melksham (hamstring) will undergo a fitness test prior to the game. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Calf Test Aiden Bonar Calf 3-4 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Ben Cunnington Concussion Test Trent Dumont Calf 1-2 weeks Matt McGuinness Finger 3-4 weeks Jared Polec Hamstring Test Robbie Tarrant Adductor Test Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put a number of players through fitness tests on the eve of round one, with Anderson (calf), Polec (hamstring) and Tarrant (adductor) still under a cloud. The same can be said for Cunnington (concussion), who didn't feature throughout pre-season. Dumont (calf) is unlikely to be fit for Sunday afternoon's game. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyson Goldsack Knee 6-8 weeks Hamish Hartlett Hamstring Test Sam Powell-Pepper Personal leave Indefinite Connor Rozee Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 9

Early prognosis

The Power have kept Hartlett on the injury list despite Nathan Bassett declaring him fit to play on Tuesday, suggesting a little caution may still be called for. They're confident though that Todd Marshall is good to go. The main concern is Rozee, with a return date expected to be clearer when he resumes training next week after surgery to remove scar tissue from around his foot. - Staff writer

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Cumberland Knee 6-8 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Suspension Round five Bachar Houli Calf 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 4-5 months Sydney Stack Suspension Round five Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said Houli could be back for round two, although he is yet to rejoin full group training after battling his calf injury most of the pre-season. Prestia and Lynch will definitely play against Carlton on Thursday night as the Tigers head into the clash with an almost fully fit line-up. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Byrnes Hamstring 3-6 weeks Brad Crouch Suspension Round three James Frawley Hamstring 6-10 weeks Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 3-6 weeks Dan Hannebery Calf 1-2 weeks Max King Concussion 1 week Rowan Marshall Foot 2-4 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Paddy Ryder Personal leave Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

King will be forced to watch on after he was hit with a golf ball in a freak accident last week and diagnosed with concussion. The incident happened on March 11, so he'll have cleared the 12-day for round two on March 27. Zak Jones got through last week's intraclub and will be fit to play. Marshall joined Hannebery, Frawley and Geary in light drills last week. Byrnes has started lifted his running intensity in his return from a serious hamstring strain. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Finger 5-7 weeks Lance Franklin Calf TBC Sam Naismith Knee TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

The Swans are in good shape ahead of a trip to the Gabba to play Brisbane with Callum Mills (concussion) and Jake Lloyd (knee) both fine to play. A question mark still hangs over Franklin as his training progresses. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tim Kelly Thumb Test Josh Kennedy Calf Test Mark Hutchings Knee 4-5 weeks Zac Langdon Concussion Test Willie Rioli Suspension Round 23 Luke Shuey Hamstring 2-3 weeks Daniel Venables Concussion Indefinite Jake Waterman Back 2-3 weeks Bailey Williams Ankle 2-3 weeks Elliot Yeo Osteitis pubis TBC Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

In a huge boost for the season-opener, the Eagles have confirmed both Kelly and Kennedy will be available for round one. However, captain Shuey will miss at least the season-opener and perhaps another week with his hamstring strain. Yeo's return to play remains unclear although he continues to build his running loads. Langdon (concussion) must be cleared of symptoms and train fully to be considered for the clash against Gold Coast, but he will have completed the mandatory 12-day period on the sidelines. Shuey's hamstring injury was a blow on the eve of the season and the skipper has been jogging lightly in his recovery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Shoulder 6-8 weeks Riley Garcia Knee TBC Mitch Hannan Groin TBC Toby McLean Knee 4-5 months Easton Wood Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, March 16

Early prognosis

Wood is the main watch at the kennel, with the former skipper joining full training again last week after his hamstring injury. He has been pushing for a round one berth but the club may err on the side of caution given he has not played any practice match minutes. Aaron Naughton and Laitham Vandermeer will be available, but Crozier is out of action for up to two months after his AC joint injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list