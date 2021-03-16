|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Ankle
|Test
|Brayden Cook
|Shoulder
|5 weeks
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|Test
|Ben Davis
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Tom Doedee
|Groin
|Test
|Nick Murray
|Ankle
|Test
|Ronin O'Connor
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
Doedee got through a SANFL game last week but will still need to be assessed through the week before being named to face Geelong. Crouch is a likely starter but the club won't rush a decision yet, while David Mackay and Jake Kelly are available. - Staff writer
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|Test
|Nakia Cockatoo
|Hamstring
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Test
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|2-5 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
The defensive trio of Answerth, Cockatoo and Gardiner all took part in the Lions' light session on Tuesday. Answerth (groin) and Gardiner (knee) are likely to play in a VFL practice match after overcoming a groin injury, while Cockatoo still has to overcome a fitness test to join them. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Levi Casboult
|Knee
|Test
|Tom De Koning
|Back
|2-4 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Harry McKay
|Ankle
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Jack Newnes
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Hip
|1-3 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Supsension
|Round two
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
The Blues are confident Eddie Betts (calf) and Jacob Weitering (hip) will be available for round one, but McGovern (back) is out. Doubts loom over Casboult (knee), McKay (ankle) and Newnes (ankle), with all three to undergo fitness tests on the eve of Thursday night's clash. De Koning (back), Marchbank (calf) and Philp (hip) aren't far away. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mark Keane
|Finger
|Test
|Will Kelly
|Collarbone
|4-8 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Steele Sidebottom
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
Sidebottom will set his sights on round two or three having not done enough to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. Taylor Adams looked sharp in last week's intraclub hitout and again at main training on Tuesday and has been given the green light to play. Kelly is back running and Keane has started joining in full training, however McInnes is another further week away. Chris Mayne is fit to return from concussion but will play in a VFL practice match on Friday afternoon after missing both pre-season matches, while Brody Mihocek is fine after a tight calf.- Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Ambrose
|Foot
|TBC
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|James Stewart
|Hamstring
|7 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|5-6 months
|David Zaharakis
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
The Bombers will be without several key position players as they enter round one, with Hurley, Ambrose, Stewart and Stringer, who has often played at full-forward, unavailable. Stringer has rejoined full training and could be back in round two, while Zaharakis is a couple of weeks away as he manages his knee injury. Nick Hind has been cleared from the shoulder issue he picked up against Geelong in the AAMI Community Series. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Brett Bewley
|Groin
|TBA
|Adam Cerra
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch Crowden
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|Test
|Michael Frederick
|Calf
|1 week
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Rory Lobb
|Knee
|TBA
|Griffin Logue
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Sam Sturt
|Ankle
|1 week
|Josh Treacy
|Suspension
|2 weeks
|Darcy Tucker
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Luke Valente
|Calf
|Test
|Brandon Walker
|Foot
|1 week
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
The Dockers will be desperare for Darcy to pass a fitness test and be available for round one after completing a solid session on Saturday. He'll be assessed after Wednesday's main training. Cerra is on track after being rested from the AAMI Series clash against West Coast. Along with Walters, whose estimated return has been pushed to three weeks, the absence of Banfield and Frederick means Fremantle will field an unfamiliar small forward line against the Demons in round one. Tucker injured the opposite hamstring to the one he suffered tendon damage to last season, but the midfielder will require a 28-day recovery. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Duncan
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Fort
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Esava Ratugolea
|Fractured leg
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Cooper Stephens
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
Duncan has been ruled out for the season opener after running out of time to recover from back-to-back calf setbacks over summer. He's expected to return in rounds two or three. Ratugolea missed both pre-season games with what the Cats thought was simply a leg knock before scans revealed a fracture in the area where he previously broke his leg. The key forward has been off legs for three weeks and will miss at least another fortnight. Luke Dahlhaus has timed his run to perfection after a pre-season groin complaint and will be available for selection, while Rhys Stanley is fit to return after concussion. Simpson is slowly working back into training but there's no timeline on his return. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Jy Farrar
|Quad
|1 week
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Smith
|Knee
|7-8 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
Conroy is an untried, developing ruckman, but his ACL is a dent for the Suns. With Smith already sidelined with a PCL injury, there is no-one to back-up co-captain Jarrod Witts should something go wrong with him. Rory Atkins (foot) is back training with the main group but will need more conditioning before being considered. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jesse Hogan
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hutcheson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|12-16 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Quad
|8-10 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|12-16 weeks
|Jake Riccardi
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Liver
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
The Giants will be missing a number of first choice players for round one, with Hogan still a week or two away and Whitfield now listed as indefinite. Riccardi's ankle tweak at the weekend opens up a spot in the forward line for the first match or two. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keegan Brooksby
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|James Cousins
|Foot
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|Back
|Test
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom Mitchell
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jon Patton
|Club investigation
|Indefinite
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Knee
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
Tom Mitchell took a major step towards playing in round one by getting through Friday's match simulation unscathed. It was his first major hitout after his summer shoulder reconstruction. Scrimshaw appears to have overcome bone bruising in his knee suffered in February and is likely to be in the selection mix to face the Bombers. Wingard has been ruled out of at least the season-opener, while Cousins is touch-and-go after a foot complaint sidelined him from the AAMI Community Series win over North Melbourne. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Angus Brayshaw
|Foot
|Test
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Michael Hibberd
|Ankle
|Test
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Jay Lockhart
|Testicle
|TBC
|Steven May
|Concussion
|Test
|Jake Melksham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Viney
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Weideman
|Leg
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
The Demons are confident Brayshaw (foot) will play, after making it through a VFL scratch match unscathed. Hibberd (ankle) also put himself in contention after featuring for Casey last week. May (concussion) will be out of the AFL's new 12-day protocol, but must pass a series of tests in order to be given the green light. Viney (foot) and Lockhart (testicle) won't play, while Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg) remain around a month away. Melksham (hamstring) will undergo a fitness test prior to the game. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Calf
|Test
|Aiden Bonar
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Ben Cunnington
|Concussion
|Test
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Matt McGuinness
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|Test
|Robbie Tarrant
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will put a number of players through fitness tests on the eve of round one, with Anderson (calf), Polec (hamstring) and Tarrant (adductor) still under a cloud. The same can be said for Cunnington (concussion), who didn't feature throughout pre-season. Dumont (calf) is unlikely to be fit for Sunday afternoon's game. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyson Goldsack
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Hamish Hartlett
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Personal leave
|Indefinite
|Connor Rozee
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 9
Early prognosis
The Power have kept Hartlett on the injury list despite Nathan Bassett declaring him fit to play on Tuesday, suggesting a little caution may still be called for. They're confident though that Todd Marshall is good to go. The main concern is Rozee, with a return date expected to be clearer when he resumes training next week after surgery to remove scar tissue from around his foot. - Staff writer
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Suspension
|Round five
|Bachar Houli
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Sydney Stack
|Suspension
|Round five
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said Houli could be back for round two, although he is yet to rejoin full group training after battling his calf injury most of the pre-season. Prestia and Lynch will definitely play against Carlton on Thursday night as the Tigers head into the clash with an almost fully fit line-up. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Byrnes
|Hamstring
|3-6 weeks
|Brad Crouch
|Suspension
|Round three
|James Frawley
|Hamstring
|6-10 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Fractured leg
|3-6 weeks
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Max King
|Concussion
|1 week
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Paddy Ryder
|Personal leave
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
King will be forced to watch on after he was hit with a golf ball in a freak accident last week and diagnosed with concussion. The incident happened on March 11, so he'll have cleared the 12-day for round two on March 27. Zak Jones got through last week's intraclub and will be fit to play. Marshall joined Hannebery, Frawley and Geary in light drills last week. Byrnes has started lifted his running intensity in his return from a serious hamstring strain. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Robbie Fox
|Finger
|5-7 weeks
|Lance Franklin
|Calf
|TBC
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
The Swans are in good shape ahead of a trip to the Gabba to play Brisbane with Callum Mills (concussion) and Jake Lloyd (knee) both fine to play. A question mark still hangs over Franklin as his training progresses. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tim Kelly
|Thumb
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Calf
|Test
|Mark Hutchings
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Zac Langdon
|Concussion
|Test
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Jake Waterman
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Bailey Williams
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Osteitis pubis
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
In a huge boost for the season-opener, the Eagles have confirmed both Kelly and Kennedy will be available for round one. However, captain Shuey will miss at least the season-opener and perhaps another week with his hamstring strain. Yeo's return to play remains unclear although he continues to build his running loads. Langdon (concussion) must be cleared of symptoms and train fully to be considered for the clash against Gold Coast, but he will have completed the mandatory 12-day period on the sidelines. Shuey's hamstring injury was a blow on the eve of the season and the skipper has been jogging lightly in his recovery. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|TBC
|Mitch Hannan
|Groin
|TBC
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Easton Wood
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, March 16
Early prognosis
Wood is the main watch at the kennel, with the former skipper joining full training again last week after his hamstring injury. He has been pushing for a round one berth but the club may err on the side of caution given he has not played any practice match minutes. Aaron Naughton and Laitham Vandermeer will be available, but Crozier is out of action for up to two months after his AC joint injury. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list