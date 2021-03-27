Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action for the Bulldogs in a VFL practice match. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will be assessed in coming days after suffering a nasty thumb injury that required hospital treatment on Saturday.

The exciting 18-year-old kicked two goals in the Dogs' VFL practice match win over Essendon before dislocating his right thumb and sitting out the remainder of the game.

He was then taken to hospital post-game but appeared in strong spirits.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan marks against Hawthorn in a practice match at Whitten Oval in February, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ugle-Hagan continues to mount his case for an early season debut despite coach Luke Beveridge saying the Dogs wouldn't "throw him to the wolves" after he bagged five goals in a VFL practice match against Collingwood last week.

Small forward Ben Cavarra kicked four goals, while premiership captain Easton Wood got through another match unscathed returning from his pre-season hamstring setback.

Essendon forward Jake Stringer continued his fitness build after a pre-season Achilles injury, while veteran David Zaharakis played his first minutes of the summer after a knee complaint.