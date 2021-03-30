Connor Budarick and Sam Day after the round two win over North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast youngster Connor Budarick will miss the rest of the season following confirmation he has ruptured his ACL.

In further bad news for the Suns, tall forward Sam Day will also miss an extended period with a knee injury.

Gold Coast have not put a timeframe on Day's return with surgical options to be considered later in the week following consultation with a specialist.

Budarick limped off in the final quarter of Saturday night's win over North Melbourne, with his and the club's worst fears now confirmed.

The reliable defender will undergo surgery later this week and begin his rehabilitation.

Budarick knee injury leaves sour taste for Suns Connor Budarick has left the game early with a knee injury in a bittersweet moment for the Suns

Day's loss is significant, with very few tall forwards following the off-season trade of Peter Wright to Essendon.

Swingman Chris Burgess and athletic Josh Corbett are both options.

It continues a spate of knee injuries that have dogged the Suns, with Budarick to join defender Rory Thompson, young ruck Matt Conroy and draftee Elijah Hollands in ACL rehab.

Matt Rowell is also expected to miss another two to three months following damage to his PCL in round one.

Star Sun Matt Rowell and coach Stuart Dew at Optus Stadium during the round one, 2021 clash with West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Gold Coast is prepared for a stint on the road if required amid their home state's coronavirus outbreak.

The Suns' travelling party, including 33 players, flew to Adelaide on Tuesday - two days earlier than originally planned - for Friday's clash with the Crows, to avoid getting caught up in any potential border restrictions related to Brisbane's three-day lockdown.

Football manager Jon Haines said Gold Coast had expected COVID-19 border restrictions to affect the season at some point and had learned from their AFLW team's experiences of rapidly changing fixtures.

"If it means we're here for a period of time, we're excited by that and we're looking forward to it," Haines said on Tuesday.

"We're planning for multiple contingencies as we have been for the last six to eight weeks and COVID's impacted round three of the AFL season and we anticipated at some point that would occur.

"Our focus is on this Friday night and then we're open-minded to what it looks like after that.

"If it means we have to stay a couple more weeks to play multiple games, we're open to that.

"If it means we have to go home we'll accept that challenge as well."

Haines said the Suns were "loath to look too far ahead" but were prepared to head to Melbourne if required.

"Whatever the preferred option ends up being we'll support it and we'll dig in and we'll be excited by it," he said.

"We got moving pretty quick yesterday on the premise that we were safe and ready to go."