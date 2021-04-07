NAT EDWARDS soared to a share of the lead after navigating a tough round three with eight winners.
She joins Riley Beveridge at the top, while last week's equal leader Callum Twomey plummeted after only managing a disastrous four.
This week our experts are nearly all on the same page for the first seven games, but they are split on the Dees-Cats and Dockers-Hawks clashes.
Who did our experts tip? Check out all the tips below.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 19 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 19
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney - 17 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Last week: 7
Total: 19
DAISY PEARCE
Sydney - 45 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 18
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney - five points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 17
KANE CORNES
Sydney - 21 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Collingwood
Carlton
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 17
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - 17 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 16
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - 15 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 16
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - 26 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 16
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney - 20 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 16
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 12 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 16
MITCH CLEARY
Sydney - 11 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 15
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Sydney - 32 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 14
TOTALS
Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Port Adelaide 12-0 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 11-1 Brisbane
St Kilda 0-12 West Coast
Gold Coast 2-10 Carlton
Collingwood 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne 0-12 Adelaide
Melbourne 5-7 Geelong
Fremantle 6-6 Hawthorn