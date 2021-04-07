Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

NAT EDWARDS soared to a share of the lead after navigating a tough round three with eight winners.

She joins Riley Beveridge at the top, while last week's equal leader Callum Twomey plummeted after only managing a disastrous four.

This week our experts are nearly all on the same page for the first seven games, but they are split on the Dees-Cats and Dockers-Hawks clashes.

Who did our experts tip? Check out all the tips below.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 19 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 19

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - 17 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Last week: 7

Total: 19

DAISY PEARCE

Sydney - 45 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 18

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - five points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 17

KANE CORNES

Sydney - 21 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Collingwood

Carlton

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 17

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - 17 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 16

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 15 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 16

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - 26 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 16

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - 20 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 16

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 12 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 16

MITCH CLEARY

Sydney - 11 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Adelaide

Geelong

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 15

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Sydney - 32 points

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

West Coast

Carlton

Collingwood

Adelaide

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 14

TOTALS

Sydney 12-0 Essendon

Port Adelaide 12-0 Richmond

Western Bulldogs 11-1 Brisbane

St Kilda 0-12 West Coast

Gold Coast 2-10 Carlton

Collingwood 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne 0-12 Adelaide

Melbourne 5-7 Geelong

Fremantle 6-6 Hawthorn