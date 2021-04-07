NAT EDWARDS soared to a share of the lead after navigating a tough round three with eight winners. 

She joins Riley Beveridge at the top, while last week's equal leader Callum Twomey plummeted after only managing a disastrous four. 

This week our experts are nearly all on the same page for the first seven games, but they are split on the Dees-Cats and Dockers-Hawks clashes. 

Who did our experts tip? Check out all the tips below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 19 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 19

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - 17 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn

Last week: 7
Total: 19

DAISY PEARCE

Sydney - 45 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood 
Adelaide
Melbourne 
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 18

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - five points 
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide 
Melbourne 
Hawthorn 

Last week: 4
Total: 17

KANE CORNES

Sydney - 21 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Collingwood
Carlton
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 17

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - 17 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Fremantle 

Last week:
Total: 16

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 15 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 16 

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - 26 points
Port Adelaide 
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood 
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 16

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - 20 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 16

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 12 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle 

Last week: 5
Total: 16

MITCH CLEARY

Sydney - 11 points 
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast 
Gold Coast 
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 15

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Sydney - 32 points
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
West Coast
Carlton
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 14

TOTALS

Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Port Adelaide 12-0 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 11-1 Brisbane
St Kilda 0-12 West Coast
Gold Coast 2-10 Carlton
Collingwood 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne 0-12 Adelaide
Melbourne 5-7 Geelong
Fremantle 6-6 Hawthorn

