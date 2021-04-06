SYDNEY'S Chad Warner has earned the NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for round three, helping the Swans make history as the first club to receive three Rising Star nods in a row.

He follows in the footsteps of teammates Errol Gulden (round one) and Braeden Campbell (round two), who claimed the first two nominations of 2021.

Warner has been an integral part of the Swans' blistering start to 2021, averaging 19.7 disposals, four tackles and 1.3 goals a game during the club's unbeaten run.

MEET THE CHAD He's hard as nails with rockstar hair

Importantly, the 19-year-old is doing much of his damage forward of centre while his ferocious attack on the contest gives Sydney an extra option at stoppages.

That was on display in the second quarter of the Swans' upset 45-point win over reigning premier Richmond at the MCG on Saturday, when he burst from a centre bounce, shrugged off a Tiger opponent's tackle and slotted a thrilling goal.

Warner, who was taken at pick No.39 by Sydney in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, gathered 20 disposals, took five marks and kicked two goals against the Tigers.

The East Fremantle graduate impressed for Western Australia at the 2019 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships where he averaged more than 18 touches, three clearances and almost seven tackles per game.