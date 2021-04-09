The AFL advises as per Queensland Government guidelines anyone attending the Brisbane Lions vs Collingwood NAB AFLW Final at the Gabba or the Gold Coast SUNS vs Carlton AFL match at Metricon Stadium this weekend must ensure they bring a facemask with them.

The facemasks are required to be worn when walking throughout the stadium, including outdoor areas, or at the indoor hospitality areas when not seated or consuming food or drink.

Facemasks are not required when in your allocated seat however patrons may feel more comfortable wearing one when seated in large crowds.

Patrons should wear their mask;

When entering the stadium and walking to your seat or hospitality area

When going to purchase food and beverage

When going to purchase merchandise

When going to the bathroom

When in a lift or stairwell

When travelling on public transport to and from the match

When leaving the stadium to exit at the end of the match

The latest Queensland Government information can be found here: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/public-health-directions/restrictions-for-queensland

Staff at the stadiums will be on hand to assist patrons if they have any questions.