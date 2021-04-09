Rory Sloane after the round three win over Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has been dealt a massive blow with captain Rory Sloane to miss up to a month with an eye injury.

Sloane, who consulted with a specialist on Friday afternoon, reported blurred vision during training on Thursday and now requires surgery to remedy a retinal detachment.

Crows head of football Adam Kelly said the corrective procedure would ensure the 31-year-old made a full recovery.

"Rory’s health and wellbeing is obviously our number one priority," Kelly said.

"At this stage, it is hard to give a definitive date on when he will return to the field but we are hopeful of it being in the vicinity of 2-4 weeks."

Sloane's injury follows news that fellow midfielder Matt Crouch will be out for at least another month, while Daniel Talia won't be seen until the second half of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

Adelaide is looking for its third win of the season when it takes on Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.