IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it's fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn't count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player's Fantasy score.

The round four CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Sydney v Essendon

Centre bounces: 27

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

67

76%

23

85%

Callum Mills

91

82%

22

81%

Josh P. Kennedy

77

74%

20

74%

Luke Parker

126

79%

17

63%

Chad Warner

95

83%

16

59%

Sam Reid

84

79%

4

15%

Tom Papley

50

90%

2

7%

Oliver Florent

64

82%

2

7%

Nick Blakey

53

74%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 5 (5), Jake Lloyd 3 (3).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Darcy Parish

92

78%

22

81%

Jake Stringer

78

84%

21

78%

Zach Merrett

115

81%

21

78%

Peter Wright

49

72%

20

74%

Andrew McGrath

71

80%

12

44%

Devon Smith

68

86%

5

19%

Nik Cox

93

84%

5

19%

Kyle Langford

69

81%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 11 (9), Dyson Heppell 4 (3), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Richmond

Centre bounces: 26

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Travis Boak

90

80%

23

88%

Scott Lycett

101

81%

21

81%

Ollie Wines

91

72%

19

73%

Dan Houston

110

79%

14

54%

Willem Drew

45

71%

10

38%

Zak Butters

83

57%

8

31%

Peter Ladhams

25

75%

4

15%

Robbie Gray

77

94%

3

12%

Charlie Dixon

58

94%

1

4%

Karl Amon

88

82%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Aliir Aliir 6 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Toby Nankervis

101

82%

22

85%

Shane Edwards

73

85%

21

81%

Trent Cotchin

63

79%

20

77%

Dustin Martin

84

91%

19

73%

Shai Bolton

90

79%

9

35%

Jack Ross

36

76%

6

23%

Jack Graham

57

82%

3

12%

Noah Balta

58

78%

2

8%

David Astbury

58

64%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Noah Balta 4 (4), Bachar Houli 1 (1), Nathan Broad 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 22

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Macrae

113

82%

19

86%

Stefan Martin

70

82%

18

82%

Adam Treloar

127

82%

14

64%

Marcus Bontempelli

75

84%

13

59%

Tom Liberatore

68

76%

11

50%

Josh Dunkley

108

77%

9

41%

Tim English

105

82%

4

18%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 2 (2), Caleb Daniel 2 (1), Alex Keath 1 (0), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

96

87%

19

86%

Oscar McInerney

88

78%

18

82%

Jarryd Lyons

100

79%

13

59%

Dayne Zorko

71

85%

9

41%

Lincoln McCarthy

46

82%

8

36%

Jarrod Berry

61

75%

8

36%

Zac Bailey

42

78%

4

18%

Tom Fullarton

34

63%

3

14%

Charlie Cameron

43

85%

2

9%

Hugh McCluggage

113

84%

2

9%

Joe Daniher

26

96%

1

5%

Deven Robertson

43

71%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (5), Grant Birchall 4 (2), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Brandon Starcevich 1(1), Mitch Robinson 1 (1).

St Kilda v West Coast

Centre bounces: 32

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Brad Crouch

125

77%

28

88%

Jack Steele

121

88%

27

84%

Jack Bytel

72

66%

19

59%

Rowan Marshall

72

61%

19

59%

Zak Jones

85

71%

18

56%

Jake Carlisle

42

88%

13

41%

Hunter Clark

104

74%

2

6%

Sebastian Ross

75

85%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (2), Hunter Clark 1 (1).

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tim Kelly

90

88%

25

78%

Jack Redden

81

89%

24

75%

Nic Naitanui

91

71%

22

69%

Dom Sheed

58

78%

21

66%

Andrew Gaff

86

88%

11

34%

Oscar Allen

80

74%

10

31%

Liam Duggan

86

83%

8

25%

Jarrod Brander

69

87%

7

22%

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy McGovern 8 (7), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Gold Coast v Carlton

Centre bounces: 21

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Hugh Greenwood

124

80%

15

71%

Touk Miller

140

91%

14

67%

David Swallow

112

83%

13

62%

Chris Burgess

51

72%

12

57%

Darcy MacPherson

85

80%

10

48%

Caleb Graham

22

60%

9

43%

Noah Anderson

118

82%

6

29%

Izak Rankine

62

88%

5

24%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (7), Wil Powell 6 (4), Brandon Ellis 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (1), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (0).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Cripps

97

85%

20

95%

Marc Pittonet

85

87%

18

86%

Ed Curnow

122

85%

17

81%

Sam Walsh

98

88%

14

67%

Will Setterfield

34

73%

6

29%

Paddy Dow

30

67%

4

19%

Levi Casboult

45

71%

3

14%

Lachie Fogarty

64

81%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 4 (4), Lachie Plowman 4 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2).

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney

Centre bounces: 26

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Brodie Grundy

93

83%

21

81%

Steele Sidebottom

108

83%

15

58%

Jack Crisp

93

98%

15

58%

Taylor Adams

67

57%

13

50%

Scott Pendlebury

84

86%

13

50%

Josh Daicos

75

78%

8

31%

Levi Greenwood

17

36%

7

27%

Mason Cox

36

68%

5

19%

Brayden Sier

26

28%

5

19%

Jordan De Goey

44

92%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jordan Roughead 2 (1), Jeremy Howe 1 (1), Chris Mayne 1 (1).

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Callan Ward

121

79%

23

88%

Shane Mumford

78

85%

23

88%

Jacob Hopper

96

75%

15

58%

Brent Daniels

66

83%

12

46%

Tom Green

72

63%

11

42%

Tim Taranto

129

86%

11

42%

Josh Kelly

75

86%

6

23%

Jeremy Finlayson

81

69%

3

12%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1).

North Melbourne v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 29

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

80

88%

27

93%

Ben Cunnington

76

83%

21

72%

Todd Goldstein

90

100%

19

66%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

69

91%

12

41%

Tom Powell

91

85%

11

38%

Kayne Turner

66

82%

10

34%

Tom Campbell

37

80%

10

34%

Will Phillips

43

60%

6

21%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 7 (6), Jack Ziebell 5 (5).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

135

94%

26

90%

Ben Keays

102

86%

26

90%

Rory Laird

90

83%

23

79%

Paul Seedsman

100

87%

11

38%

Darcy Fogarty

50

64%

10

34%

Harry Schoenberg

98

66%

10

34%

Sam Berry

53

66%

7

24%

Billy Frampton

34

83%

3

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 3 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Jordon Butts 1 (1).

Melbourne v Geelong

Centre bounces: 24

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Max Gawn

132

93%

21

88%

Clayton Oliver

128

88%

21

88%

Christian Petracca

136

84%

18

75%

Jack Viney

123

82%

18

75%

Kysaiah Pickett

80

73%

5

21%

Tom Sparrow

43

39%

4

17%

James Jordon

29

56%

3

13%

Luke Jackson

44

93%

3

13%

Jake Melksham

48

75%

2

8%

Nathan Jones

56

72%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 3 (3), Trent Rivers 2 (2), Adam Tomlinson 1 (0).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Joel Selwood

116

79%

20

83%

Rhys Stanley

60

78%

20

83%

Cameron Guthrie

101

71%

16

67%

Mark O'Connor

28

80%

15

63%

Quinton Narkle

61

56%

11

46%

Mitch Duncan

96

78%

10

42%

Mark Blicavs

64

87%

4

17%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Mitch Duncan 3 (2), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Sam Menegola 1 (1), Isaac Smith 1 (1).

Fremantle v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 29

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Caleb Serong

72

73%

24

83%

Nat Fyfe

106

87%

21

72%

David Mundy

91

84%

18

62%

Sean Darcy

87

85%

16

55%

Andrew Brayshaw

54

81%

13

45%

Lloyd Meek

27

53%

13

45%

Adam Cerra

110

78%

11

38%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (1), Nathan Wilson 3 (1).

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jaeger O'Meara

89

84%

20

69%

Tom Mitchell

120

85%

20

69%

Ben McEvoy

93

69%

19

66%

Chad Wingard

115

74%

16

55%

James Worpel

96

80%

14

48%

Jonathon Ceglar

48

67%

10

34%

Liam Shiels

82

79%

10

34%

Luke Breust

14

89%

5

17%

Tom Phillips

77

88%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Michael Hartley 7 (5), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Blake Hardwick 4 (2), Harman Impey 1 (0).

