IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it's fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn't count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player's Fantasy score.

The round four CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Sydney v Essendon

Centre bounces: 27

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 67 76% 23 85% Callum Mills 91 82% 22 81% Josh P. Kennedy 77 74% 20 74% Luke Parker 126 79% 17 63% Chad Warner 95 83% 16 59% Sam Reid 84 79% 4 15% Tom Papley 50 90% 2 7% Oliver Florent 64 82% 2 7% Nick Blakey 53 74% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 5 (5), Jake Lloyd 3 (3).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Darcy Parish 92 78% 22 81% Jake Stringer 78 84% 21 78% Zach Merrett 115 81% 21 78% Peter Wright 49 72% 20 74% Andrew McGrath 71 80% 12 44% Devon Smith 68 86% 5 19% Nik Cox 93 84% 5 19% Kyle Langford 69 81% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 11 (9), Dyson Heppell 4 (3), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Richmond

Centre bounces: 26

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Travis Boak 90 80% 23 88% Scott Lycett 101 81% 21 81% Ollie Wines 91 72% 19 73% Dan Houston 110 79% 14 54% Willem Drew 45 71% 10 38% Zak Butters 83 57% 8 31% Peter Ladhams 25 75% 4 15% Robbie Gray 77 94% 3 12% Charlie Dixon 58 94% 1 4% Karl Amon 88 82% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Aliir Aliir 6 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Toby Nankervis 101 82% 22 85% Shane Edwards 73 85% 21 81% Trent Cotchin 63 79% 20 77% Dustin Martin 84 91% 19 73% Shai Bolton 90 79% 9 35% Jack Ross 36 76% 6 23% Jack Graham 57 82% 3 12% Noah Balta 58 78% 2 8% David Astbury 58 64% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Noah Balta 4 (4), Bachar Houli 1 (1), Nathan Broad 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 22

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Macrae 113 82% 19 86% Stefan Martin 70 82% 18 82% Adam Treloar 127 82% 14 64% Marcus Bontempelli 75 84% 13 59% Tom Liberatore 68 76% 11 50% Josh Dunkley 108 77% 9 41% Tim English 105 82% 4 18%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 2 (2), Caleb Daniel 2 (1), Alex Keath 1 (0), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 96 87% 19 86% Oscar McInerney 88 78% 18 82% Jarryd Lyons 100 79% 13 59% Dayne Zorko 71 85% 9 41% Lincoln McCarthy 46 82% 8 36% Jarrod Berry 61 75% 8 36% Zac Bailey 42 78% 4 18% Tom Fullarton 34 63% 3 14% Charlie Cameron 43 85% 2 9% Hugh McCluggage 113 84% 2 9% Joe Daniher 26 96% 1 5% Deven Robertson 43 71% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (5), Grant Birchall 4 (2), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Brandon Starcevich 1(1), Mitch Robinson 1 (1).

St Kilda v West Coast

Centre bounces: 32

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Brad Crouch 125 77% 28 88% Jack Steele 121 88% 27 84% Jack Bytel 72 66% 19 59% Rowan Marshall 72 61% 19 59% Zak Jones 85 71% 18 56% Jake Carlisle 42 88% 13 41% Hunter Clark 104 74% 2 6% Sebastian Ross 75 85% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (2), Hunter Clark 1 (1).

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tim Kelly 90 88% 25 78% Jack Redden 81 89% 24 75% Nic Naitanui 91 71% 22 69% Dom Sheed 58 78% 21 66% Andrew Gaff 86 88% 11 34% Oscar Allen 80 74% 10 31% Liam Duggan 86 83% 8 25% Jarrod Brander 69 87% 7 22%

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy McGovern 8 (7), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).

Gold Coast v Carlton

Centre bounces: 21

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Hugh Greenwood 124 80% 15 71% Touk Miller 140 91% 14 67% David Swallow 112 83% 13 62% Chris Burgess 51 72% 12 57% Darcy MacPherson 85 80% 10 48% Caleb Graham 22 60% 9 43% Noah Anderson 118 82% 6 29% Izak Rankine 62 88% 5 24%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (7), Wil Powell 6 (4), Brandon Ellis 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (1), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (0).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Patrick Cripps 97 85% 20 95% Marc Pittonet 85 87% 18 86% Ed Curnow 122 85% 17 81% Sam Walsh 98 88% 14 67% Will Setterfield 34 73% 6 29% Paddy Dow 30 67% 4 19% Levi Casboult 45 71% 3 14% Lachie Fogarty 64 81% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 4 (4), Lachie Plowman 4 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2).

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney

Centre bounces: 26

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Brodie Grundy 93 83% 21 81% Steele Sidebottom 108 83% 15 58% Jack Crisp 93 98% 15 58% Taylor Adams 67 57% 13 50% Scott Pendlebury 84 86% 13 50% Josh Daicos 75 78% 8 31% Levi Greenwood 17 36% 7 27% Mason Cox 36 68% 5 19% Brayden Sier 26 28% 5 19% Jordan De Goey 44 92% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jordan Roughead 2 (1), Jeremy Howe 1 (1), Chris Mayne 1 (1).

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Callan Ward 121 79% 23 88% Shane Mumford 78 85% 23 88% Jacob Hopper 96 75% 15 58% Brent Daniels 66 83% 12 46% Tom Green 72 63% 11 42% Tim Taranto 129 86% 11 42% Josh Kelly 75 86% 6 23% Jeremy Finlayson 81 69% 3 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1).

North Melbourne v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 29

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 80 88% 27 93% Ben Cunnington 76 83% 21 72% Todd Goldstein 90 100% 19 66% Luke Davies-Uniacke 69 91% 12 41% Tom Powell 91 85% 11 38% Kayne Turner 66 82% 10 34% Tom Campbell 37 80% 10 34% Will Phillips 43 60% 6 21%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 7 (6), Jack Ziebell 5 (5).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 135 94% 26 90% Ben Keays 102 86% 26 90% Rory Laird 90 83% 23 79% Paul Seedsman 100 87% 11 38% Darcy Fogarty 50 64% 10 34% Harry Schoenberg 98 66% 10 34% Sam Berry 53 66% 7 24% Billy Frampton 34 83% 3 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 3 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Jordon Butts 1 (1).

Melbourne v Geelong

Centre bounces: 24

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Max Gawn 132 93% 21 88% Clayton Oliver 128 88% 21 88% Christian Petracca 136 84% 18 75% Jack Viney 123 82% 18 75% Kysaiah Pickett 80 73% 5 21% Tom Sparrow 43 39% 4 17% James Jordon 29 56% 3 13% Luke Jackson 44 93% 3 13% Jake Melksham 48 75% 2 8% Nathan Jones 56 72% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 3 (3), Trent Rivers 2 (2), Adam Tomlinson 1 (0).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Joel Selwood 116 79% 20 83% Rhys Stanley 60 78% 20 83% Cameron Guthrie 101 71% 16 67% Mark O'Connor 28 80% 15 63% Quinton Narkle 61 56% 11 46% Mitch Duncan 96 78% 10 42% Mark Blicavs 64 87% 4 17%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Mitch Duncan 3 (2), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Sam Menegola 1 (1), Isaac Smith 1 (1).

Fremantle v Hawthorn

Centre bounces: 29

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Caleb Serong 72 73% 24 83% Nat Fyfe 106 87% 21 72% David Mundy 91 84% 18 62% Sean Darcy 87 85% 16 55% Andrew Brayshaw 54 81% 13 45% Lloyd Meek 27 53% 13 45% Adam Cerra 110 78% 11 38%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (1), Nathan Wilson 3 (1).

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jaeger O'Meara 89 84% 20 69% Tom Mitchell 120 85% 20 69% Ben McEvoy 93 69% 19 66% Chad Wingard 115 74% 16 55% James Worpel 96 80% 14 48% Jonathon Ceglar 48 67% 10 34% Liam Shiels 82 79% 10 34% Luke Breust 14 89% 5 17% Tom Phillips 77 88% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Michael Hartley 7 (5), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Blake Hardwick 4 (2), Harman Impey 1 (0).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.