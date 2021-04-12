IF THERE'S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it's fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn't count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player's Fantasy score.
The round four CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Sydney v Essendon
Centre bounces: 27
Sydney
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Tom Hickey
67
76%
23
85%
Callum Mills
91
82%
22
81%
Josh P. Kennedy
77
74%
20
74%
Luke Parker
126
79%
17
63%
Chad Warner
95
83%
16
59%
Sam Reid
84
79%
4
15%
Tom Papley
50
90%
2
7%
Oliver Florent
64
82%
2
7%
Nick Blakey
53
74%
2
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 5 (5), Jake Lloyd 3 (3).
Essendon
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Darcy Parish
92
78%
22
81%
Jake Stringer
78
84%
21
78%
Zach Merrett
115
81%
21
78%
Peter Wright
49
72%
20
74%
Andrew McGrath
71
80%
12
44%
Devon Smith
68
86%
5
19%
Nik Cox
93
84%
5
19%
Kyle Langford
69
81%
2
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 11 (9), Dyson Heppell 4 (3), Jayden Laverde 1 (1).
Port Adelaide v Richmond
Centre bounces: 26
Port Adelaide
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Travis Boak
90
80%
23
88%
Scott Lycett
101
81%
21
81%
Ollie Wines
91
72%
19
73%
Dan Houston
110
79%
14
54%
Willem Drew
45
71%
10
38%
Zak Butters
83
57%
8
31%
Peter Ladhams
25
75%
4
15%
Robbie Gray
77
94%
3
12%
Charlie Dixon
58
94%
1
4%
Karl Amon
88
82%
1
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Aliir Aliir 6 (5), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Hamish Hartlett 1 (1).
Richmond
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Toby Nankervis
101
82%
22
85%
Shane Edwards
73
85%
21
81%
Trent Cotchin
63
79%
20
77%
Dustin Martin
84
91%
19
73%
Shai Bolton
90
79%
9
35%
Jack Ross
36
76%
6
23%
Jack Graham
57
82%
3
12%
Noah Balta
58
78%
2
8%
David Astbury
58
64%
2
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Noah Balta 4 (4), Bachar Houli 1 (1), Nathan Broad 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 22
Western Bulldogs
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Jack Macrae
113
82%
19
86%
Stefan Martin
70
82%
18
82%
Adam Treloar
127
82%
14
64%
Marcus Bontempelli
75
84%
13
59%
Tom Liberatore
68
76%
11
50%
Josh Dunkley
108
77%
9
41%
Tim English
105
82%
4
18%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 2 (2), Caleb Daniel 2 (1), Alex Keath 1 (0), Taylor Duryea 1 (1).
Brisbane
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Lachie Neale
96
87%
19
86%
Oscar McInerney
88
78%
18
82%
Jarryd Lyons
100
79%
13
59%
Dayne Zorko
71
85%
9
41%
Lincoln McCarthy
46
82%
8
36%
Jarrod Berry
61
75%
8
36%
Zac Bailey
42
78%
4
18%
Tom Fullarton
34
63%
3
14%
Charlie Cameron
43
85%
2
9%
Hugh McCluggage
113
84%
2
9%
Joe Daniher
26
96%
1
5%
Deven Robertson
43
71%
1
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (5), Grant Birchall 4 (2), Harris Andrews 1 (0), Brandon Starcevich 1(1), Mitch Robinson 1 (1).
St Kilda v West Coast
Centre bounces: 32
St Kilda
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Brad Crouch
125
77%
28
88%
Jack Steele
121
88%
27
84%
Jack Bytel
72
66%
19
59%
Rowan Marshall
72
61%
19
59%
Zak Jones
85
71%
18
56%
Jake Carlisle
42
88%
13
41%
Hunter Clark
104
74%
2
6%
Sebastian Ross
75
85%
2
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 3 (2), Hunter Clark 1 (1).
West Coast
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Tim Kelly
90
88%
25
78%
Jack Redden
81
89%
24
75%
Nic Naitanui
91
71%
22
69%
Dom Sheed
58
78%
21
66%
Andrew Gaff
86
88%
11
34%
Oscar Allen
80
74%
10
31%
Liam Duggan
86
83%
8
25%
Jarrod Brander
69
87%
7
22%
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy McGovern 8 (7), Jackson Nelson 3 (3), Brad Sheppard 1 (1).
Gold Coast v Carlton
Centre bounces: 21
Gold Coast
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Hugh Greenwood
124
80%
15
71%
Touk Miller
140
91%
14
67%
David Swallow
112
83%
13
62%
Chris Burgess
51
72%
12
57%
Darcy MacPherson
85
80%
10
48%
Caleb Graham
22
60%
9
43%
Noah Anderson
118
82%
6
29%
Izak Rankine
62
88%
5
24%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 7 (7), Wil Powell 6 (4), Brandon Ellis 1 (1), Oleg Markov 1 (1), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (0).
Carlton
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Patrick Cripps
97
85%
20
95%
Marc Pittonet
85
87%
18
86%
Ed Curnow
122
85%
17
81%
Sam Walsh
98
88%
14
67%
Will Setterfield
34
73%
6
29%
Paddy Dow
30
67%
4
19%
Levi Casboult
45
71%
3
14%
Lachie Fogarty
64
81%
2
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 4 (4), Lachie Plowman 4 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2).
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney
Centre bounces: 26
Collingwood
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Brodie Grundy
93
83%
21
81%
Steele Sidebottom
108
83%
15
58%
Jack Crisp
93
98%
15
58%
Taylor Adams
67
57%
13
50%
Scott Pendlebury
84
86%
13
50%
Josh Daicos
75
78%
8
31%
Levi Greenwood
17
36%
7
27%
Mason Cox
36
68%
5
19%
Brayden Sier
26
28%
5
19%
Jordan De Goey
44
92%
2
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jordan Roughead 2 (1), Jeremy Howe 1 (1), Chris Mayne 1 (1).
GWS
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Callan Ward
121
79%
23
88%
Shane Mumford
78
85%
23
88%
Jacob Hopper
96
75%
15
58%
Brent Daniels
66
83%
12
46%
Tom Green
72
63%
11
42%
Tim Taranto
129
86%
11
42%
Josh Kelly
75
86%
6
23%
Jeremy Finlayson
81
69%
3
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1).
North Melbourne v Adelaide
Centre bounces: 29
North Melbourne
Player
Fantasy
TOG
CBA
CBA%
Jy Simpkin
80
88%
27
93%
Ben Cunnington
76
83%
21
72%
Todd Goldstein
90
100%
19
66%
Luke Davies-Uniacke
69
91%
12
41%
Tom Powell
91
85%
|
11
|
38%
|
Kayne Turner
|
66
|
82%
|
10
|
34%
|
Tom Campbell
|
37
|
80%
|
10
|
34%
|
Will Phillips
|
43
|
60%
|
6
|
21%
Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 7 (6), Jack Ziebell 5 (5).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
135
|
94%
|
26
|
90%
|
Ben Keays
|
102
|
86%
|
26
|
90%
|
Rory Laird
|
90
|
83%
|
23
|
79%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
100
|
87%
|
11
|
38%
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
50
|
64%
|
10
|
34%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
98
|
66%
|
10
|
34%
|
Sam Berry
|
53
|
66%
|
7
|
24%
|
Billy Frampton
|
34
|
83%
|
3
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 3 (2), Andrew McPherson 2 (2), Tom Doedee 1 (1), Jordon Butts 1 (1).
Melbourne v Geelong
Centre bounces: 24
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Max Gawn
|
132
|
93%
|
21
|
88%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
128
|
88%
|
21
|
88%
|
Christian Petracca
|
136
|
84%
|
18
|
75%
|
Jack Viney
|
123
|
82%
|
18
|
75%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
80
|
73%
|
5
|
21%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
43
|
39%
|
4
|
17%
|
James Jordon
|
29
|
56%
|
3
|
13%
|
Luke Jackson
|
44
|
93%
|
3
|
13%
|
Jake Melksham
|
48
|
75%
|
2
|
8%
|
Nathan Jones
|
56
|
72%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 3 (3), Trent Rivers 2 (2), Adam Tomlinson 1 (0).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Joel Selwood
|
116
|
79%
|
20
|
83%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
60
|
78%
|
20
|
83%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
101
|
71%
|
16
|
67%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
28
|
80%
|
15
|
63%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
61
|
56%
|
11
|
46%
|
Mitch Duncan
|
96
|
78%
|
10
|
42%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
64
|
87%
|
4
|
17%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (5), Mitch Duncan 3 (2), Lachie Henderson 3 (3), Sam Menegola 1 (1), Isaac Smith 1 (1).
Fremantle v Hawthorn
Centre bounces: 29
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Caleb Serong
|
72
|
73%
|
24
|
83%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
106
|
87%
|
21
|
72%
|
David Mundy
|
91
|
84%
|
18
|
62%
|
Sean Darcy
|
87
|
85%
|
16
|
55%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
54
|
81%
|
13
|
45%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
27
|
53%
|
13
|
45%
|
Adam Cerra
|
110
|
78%
|
11
|
38%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (1), Nathan Wilson 3 (1).
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
89
|
84%
|
20
|
69%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
120
|
85%
|
20
|
69%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
93
|
69%
|
19
|
66%
|
Chad Wingard
|
115
|
74%
|
16
|
55%
|
James Worpel
|
96
|
80%
|
14
|
48%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
48
|
67%
|
10
|
34%
|
Liam Shiels
|
82
|
79%
|
10
|
34%
|
Luke Breust
|
14
|
89%
|
5
|
17%
|
Tom Phillips
|
77
|
88%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Michael Hartley 7 (5), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Blake Hardwick 4 (2), Harman Impey 1 (0).
Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.