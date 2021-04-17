CHRIS Fagan was never concerned by Brisbane's patchy first month of the season, but said his team would "get a bit of confidence" from its big win over Essendon on Saturday night.

The Lions moved to a 2-3 win-loss record with a commanding 57-point triumph that ran many of its star players back into form.

Lachie Neale, Harris Andrews, Daniel Rich and Hugh McCluggage all had big nights at a rain-soaked Gabba, but Fagan said he was always comfortable with his team's progress.

"I think we’ve been going a bit better than what probably everybody else is saying we are," he said.

"We’ve played some good sides - the Dogs were good again today, there was no shame in what happened there last week.

"And I think Geelong are going to be a good side.

"But I suppose it always helps when you get a good win under your belt, when you win fairly easily and you’re in control, so no doubt our boys will get a bit of confidence from that.

"But we were pretty rock solid that we were on the right track and needed to tweak a little bit of our ball movement, and tonight it worked."

Fagan was delighted with how his team used the ball, generating 27 scoring shots from their 67 inside 50s.

It was a far cry from the team that was ranked 12th for scoring before facing the Bombers.

Rich was a driving force, gaining a whopping 940m from half-back.

"We were prepared to give a handball through the middle of the ground so we could carry it forward of centre and get it in a little deeper, and I think those deep entries helped us to score," Fagan said.

"I thought our boys adjusted well to the conditions, and under the conditions, used the ball extremely well tonight."

Brisbane's coach said he had Joe Daniher around to his house for dinner earlier in the week as the ex-Bomber prepared to play his former club.

The big forward had a terrific night out, gathering 25 disposals and kicking two goals.

"He’s one of those guys that takes things in his stride," Fagan said.

"I thought he was tremendous tonight both up forward and in the ruck.

"Good on him, and you could see after the game there’s still a lot of respect and admiration between Essendon players and Joey Daniher, which was great to see."

It wasn't such a great night for the Bombers, with coach Ben Rutten conceding his team did not handle the conditions well.

He said there was plenty to work on ahead of next Sunday's Anzac Day clash with Collingwood.

"The game showed us lots of little areas we need to improve across the board – stoppage stuff, structure stuff, craft, positioning, and the duration we need to stay at the level that's required.

"We're good in patches but at other times we drop off.

"Little lapses here and there, and those things add up over the game, especially when you're against the quality we were tonight."

Essendon will be without best and fairest winner Jordan Ridley to take on the Magpies after he left the game in the second quarter with concussion.