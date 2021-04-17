The AFL advises the Match Review of last night’s Round Five game between the West Coast Eagles and Collingwood has been completed. One charge was laid.

Charge Laid:

Mark Keane, Collingwood, has been charged with Tripping Josh Kennedy, West Coast Eagles, during the second quarter of the Round Five match between the West Coast Eagles and Collingwood, played at Optus Stadium on Friday April 17.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Medium Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.