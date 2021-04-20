Jeremy Howe is helped off the field during the round five clash between West Coast and Collingwood at Optus Stadium on April 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Groin 3-4 weeks Ben Davis Foot TBC Lochlan Gollant Finger 8-9 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Rory Sloane Eye 2-3 weeks Daniel Talia Foot 7-9 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Davis was injured in the SANFL at the weekend and initial assessment points to bone bruising but no structural damage, the Crows said. He will undergo scans. Rory Laird was cleared of shoulder damage out of the weekend's clash, with no other fresh injuries for the Crows. Tom Lynch is managing a minor toe issue, while Taylor Walker has reported a low-grade calf strain that he should be able to play through. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Suspension Round 7 Jarrod Berry Adductor Test Connor McFadyen Knee 5-6 weeks Oscar McInerney Ankle Test Archie Smith Ankle Test Ely Smith Ankle TBC Jack Payne Foot 2-4 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The good news for the Lions is scans showed no major problems with Berry's adductor after he failed to finish Saturday's match against Essendon. He'll need to complete the rest of the week's training play Carlton though. McInerney is in the same boat after aggravating his ankle late in the Bombers' game. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Thumb 1-2 weeks Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Tom De Koning Back 1 week Zac Fisher Ankle 7-8 weeks Brodie Kemp Foot 4-5 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Jack Martin Knee 3 weeks Oscar McDonald Back 10-12 weeks Nic Newman Knee 1-2 weeks Luke Parks Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Silvagni Shoulder 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

There is some good news on the injury front, with De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) closing on long-awaited returns. Parks (hamstring) is likely to miss another week, with Martin (knee) and Silvagni (shoulder) still the best part of a month away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 8-10 weeks Trent Bianco Knee 1-3 weeks Jordan De Goey Concussion 1 week Jamie Elliott Leg 10-12 weeks Levi Greenwood Concussion 1 week Jeremy Howe Hamstring 3-4 weeks Mark Keane Suspension Round 7 Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The Pies are counting the cost of a bruising trip to WA, with three players ruled out through injury. De Goey and Greenwood both sustained concussion and will be forced to miss Anzac Day, while Howe suffered a hamstring injury. The high-flying defender aggravated scar tissue in the hamstring that was used for a graft to repair his knee injury last year. Brody Mihocek has been cleared of any damage to the shoulder injury that was iced post-game. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Brand Ankle Test Jye Caldwell Hamstring 3-5 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle Test Sam Draper Ankle 5-7 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Jordan Ridley Concussion 1-2 weeks Dylan Shiel Knee 12-16 weeks James Stewart Hamstring Test Irving Mosquito Knee 3-4 months Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Ridley will sit out Essendon's biggest game of the home and away season after his head knock last week under mandatory concussion protocols. The club is taking things cautiously with Caldwell's hamstring injury, while Draper is still some time off resuming playing. Stewart is getting close to a return in the VFL after his hamstring injury in the pre-season. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brett Bewley Groin Test Adam Cerra Ankle 3-4 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle 2 weeks Stephen Hill Hamstring TBA Alex Pearce Knee 3 weeks Sam Switkowski Finger 5 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 8-10 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Cerra has suffered a "low-grade syndesmosis" injury to his right ankle and will wear a moon boot for a week before further testing. A timeline for Young to return has been set at more than two months as he continues rehabilitation for a high-grade hamstring injury. Hamling and Pearce have started running on land and are closing in on their returns, with Hamling slightly more advanced. They had a lengthy session of light run-throughs on Tuesday, alongside Hill. Switkowski will wear a splint on his broken finger for at least the next month before being assessed further. Bewley has progressed quicker than expected and is a chance to return through the WAFL this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring Test Patrick Dangerfield Ankle Test Francis Evans Ankle TBC Shaun Higgins Thumb/hamstring 3-5 weeks Nathan Kreuger Knee Test Mark O'Connor Heel Test Sam Simpson Quad Test Cooper Stephens Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Coach Chris Scott has locked in Cameron for his first game as a Cat against West Coast, but he'll still need to get through main training. Dangerfield finished the win over North Melbourne on the bench after an ankle tweak, however the Cats are confident he'll be fit. O'Connor will be hoping to return from a minor heel injury, while Simpson should finally play his first minutes for the VFL side in a practice match against the NAB AFL Academy on Saturday. Kreuger missed last week's VFL match with knee soreness. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Ankle Test Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee TBC Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Matt Rowell Knee 8 weeks Zac Smith Knee 1-2 weeks Luke Towey Foot 5 weeks Jacob Townsend Face 3 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Ballard and Sean Lemmens are both expected to be available to play Sydney on Saturday, but will need to get through Wednesday's main training first. Smith is closing in on a return, but even when he is available again, will likely need a week or two in the VFL to gain match fitness. Rowell has been given a timeline for the first time since going down in the opening round. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 7-9 weeks Phil Davis Calf 4 weeks Matt de Boer Hamstring 8 weeks Cameron Fleeton Concussion TBC Tom Hutchesson Hamstring 5 weeks Adam Kennedy Shoulder 8-10 weeks Daniel Lloyd Quad 3-4 weeks Harry Perryman Glandular fever Test Braydon Preuss Shoulder 7-9 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jake Stein Thumb 6-8 weeks Lachie Whitfield Liver 1 week Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Reid returned from a two-week suspension to face the Swans, but tweaked his hamstring and was subbed out of the game in the third term. Scans showed it’s a minor injury, but he’ll be sidelined for a couple of weeks. Perryman has recovered well from illness and just needs to get through training on Wednesday to put his hand up for the clash with the Western Bulldogs. Stein played out the VFL game after hurting his thumb, but a scan revealed a nasty injury. Draftee Fleeton copped a head knock in the VFL match and took no further part in the game, so will go through the standard 12-day concussion protocols. Whitfield is now getting involved in most training activities, as the 2020 joint-club champion nears a return. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Ankle 2-4 weeks Will Day Ankle Indefinite Denver Grainger-Barras Knee 5-7 weeks Jack Gunston Back 1-2 weeks Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Gunston could return as early as next week after back surgery in December. Ceglar suffered ligament damage in his ankle in the VFL on the weekend and could miss up to a month. Grainger-Barras' knee bone bruising is a little worse than first feared, however it's hoped he'll return around the round 12 bye. - Mitch Cleary.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bayley Fritsch Hand Test James Harmes Wrist 1-2 weeks Marty Hore Knee Season Bailey Laurie Eye 6-8 weeks Steven May Eye Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Joel Smith Knee 6-8 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The Demons are confident Fritsch (hand) and May (eye) will put themselves in contention for this weekend, having both made speedy recoveries. Harmes (wrist) is likely another fortnight away. Laurie (eye) and Smith (knee) will miss the next two months after sustaining injuries over the last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 5-7 weeks Aidan Corr Toe 1 week Luke Davies-Uniacke Calf Test Trent Dumont Calf Test Aaron Hall Concussion 1-2 weeks Charlie Lazzaro Hamstring Test Luke McDonald Pectoral 9-11 weeks Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 4-5 weeks Robbie Tarrant Kidney Indefinite Cameron Zurhaar Concussion Test Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will likely have Davies-Uniacke (calf) and Zurhaar (concussion) available this week, but Hall (concussion) will definitely miss and Lazarro (hamstring) is unlikely. Corr (toe) will be an outside chance to play, while Dumont (calf) could return via the VFL. Polec (hamstring) is likely to miss more than a month after the extent of his injury was revealed late last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Hamstring 1 week Zak Butters Ankle 3-4 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 11-13 weeks Tyson Goldsack Knee 2-3 weeks Hamish Hartlett Thigh Test Dan Houston Shoulder Test Jackson Mead Spleen TBC Jake Pasini Shoulder 9-10 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Scans on Sunday showed no major damage to Houston's AC joint and he is expected to be available this week. The outlook is also positive for Hartlett. Butters now has an encouraging timeline for his recovery from an ankle injury, while Duursma faces a significant stint on the sidelines. Mead played out Port's SANFL game but was taken to hospital on Saturday evening after reporting some pain. The teenager is recovering from a lacerated spleen in hospital. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Cumberland Knee 2-3 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 3 months Nick Vlastuin Knee 2-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Prestia is getting close to a return from his hamstring injury earlier in the season as he steps up his training. Vlastuin is further behind after his knee surgery but should still be back in the coming weeks, with the Tigers having a very strong and healthy complement of players to choose from. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Frawley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jarryn Geary Fractured leg 4-8 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf 3-6 weeks Rowan Marshall Foot Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Jimmy Webster Groin Test Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Webster faces a test later in the week where he'll push to prove he's over the groin injury that forced him to be subbed out against Richmond. Marshall should return from his torn plantar fascia, alongside Zak Jones who was rested with the Saints being extra cautious given his hamstring history. Frawley's return at VFL level is still at least one more week away, while Ryder is a chance to play minutes in the VFL this weekend. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Finger 1-3 weeks Lance Franklin Knee 3-4 weeks Isaac Heeney Hand 1-2 weeks Tom Hickey Knee 6-8 weeks Sam Naismith Knee TBC Dane Rampe Finger 2-3 weeks Ben Ronke Knee TBC Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Star forward Franklin is the bombshell addition to the Swans’ injury list, out with bone bruising on his knee after a collision with the Giants’ Connor Idun. Hickey has been in arguably career-best form this season and will be missed as he’s sidelined with a PCL injury picked up in a ruck contest. John Longmire has confirmed James Rowbottom will be selected this week, after recovering from a knee issue and playing well in the VFL last weekend. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Knee Test Tom Cole Head Test Shannon Hurn Calf 1 week Josh Kennedy Ankle Test Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 1 week Josh Rotham Head Test Liam Ryan Shin 6-8 weeks Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Cole and Rotham escaped concussion when they clashed heads on Friday night against Collingwood, but were left with significant cuts requiring stitches. How their wounds recover will dictate if they are available to face Geelong, but it would surprise if they missed after both trained lightly on Monday. Ryan's injury is bone stress, rather than a fracture. Kennedy will undergo testing at main training after he was kicked in the ankle against Collingwood. Ah Chee experienced swelling on his knee after training last week and should be available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caleb Daniel Suspension Available Ryan Gardner Shoulder 4-6 weeks Toby McLean Knee 5-7 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 3-5 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Back Test Bailey Williams Collarbone 2-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The Dogs suffered a blow in their win over Gold Coast, with gun defender Williams sustaining a fractured collarbone. He has had surgery to repair it and could miss up to a month of football. Meanwhile Vandermeer, who was a late withdrawal on Saturday with back spasms, is expected to be available to face the Giants this week. Martin was managed last week but is also expected to be back for Friday night.. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list