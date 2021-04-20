PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Ben Davis  Foot  TBC
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  8-9 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Rory Sloane  Eye  2-3 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Foot  7-9 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Davis was injured in the SANFL at the weekend and initial assessment points to bone bruising but no structural damage, the Crows said. He will undergo scans. Rory Laird was cleared of shoulder damage out of the weekend's clash, with no other fresh injuries for the Crows. Tom Lynch is managing a minor toe issue, while Taylor Walker has reported a low-grade calf strain that he should be able to play through. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Suspension  Round 7
 Jarrod Berry  Adductor  Test
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Oscar McInerney  Ankle  Test
 Archie Smith  Ankle  Test
 Ely Smith  Ankle  TBC
 Jack Payne  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The good news for the Lions is scans showed no major problems with Berry's adductor after he failed to finish Saturday's match against Essendon. He'll need to complete the rest of the week's training play Carlton though. McInerney is in the same boat after aggravating his ankle late in the Bombers' game. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Tom De Koning  Back  1 week
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  7-8 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Jack Martin  Knee  3 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  10-12 weeks
 Nic Newman  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Luke Parks  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jack Silvagni  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

There is some good news on the injury front, with De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) closing on long-awaited returns. Parks (hamstring) is likely to miss another week, with Martin (knee) and Silvagni (shoulder) still the best part of a month away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Trent Bianco  Knee  1-3 weeks
 Jordan De Goey  Concussion  1 week
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  10-12 weeks
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  1 week
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Mark Keane  Suspension  Round 7
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The Pies are counting the cost of a bruising trip to WA, with three players ruled out through injury. De Goey and Greenwood both sustained concussion and will be forced to miss Anzac Day, while Howe suffered a hamstring injury. The high-flying defender aggravated scar tissue in the hamstring that was used for a graft to repair his knee injury last year. Brody Mihocek has been cleared of any damage to the shoulder injury that was iced post-game. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Cody Brand  Ankle   Test
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle   Test
 Sam Draper  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Jordan Ridley  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  12-16 weeks
 James Stewart  Hamstring  Test
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  3-4 months
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Ridley will sit out Essendon's biggest game of the home and away season after his head knock last week under mandatory concussion protocols. The club is taking things cautiously with Caldwell's hamstring injury, while Draper is still some time off resuming playing. Stewart is getting close to a return in the VFL after his hamstring injury in the pre-season. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brett Bewley  Groin  Test
 Adam Cerra  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  2 weeks
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBA
 Alex Pearce  Knee  3 weeks
 Sam Switkowski  Finger  5 weeks
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Cerra has suffered a "low-grade syndesmosis" injury to his right ankle and will wear a moon boot for a week before further testing. A timeline for Young to return has been set at more than two months as he continues rehabilitation for a high-grade hamstring injury. Hamling and Pearce have started running on land and are closing in on their returns, with Hamling slightly more advanced. They had a lengthy session of light run-throughs on Tuesday, alongside Hill. Switkowski will wear a splint on his broken finger for at least the next month before being assessed further. Bewley has progressed quicker than expected and is a chance to return through the WAFL this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  Test
 Patrick Dangerfield  Ankle   Test
 Francis Evans  Ankle  TBC
 Shaun Higgins  Thumb/hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Knee  Test
 Mark O'Connor  Heel  Test
 Sam Simpson  Quad  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Coach Chris Scott has locked in Cameron for his first game as a Cat against West Coast, but he'll still need to get through main training. Dangerfield finished the win over North Melbourne on the bench after an ankle tweak, however the Cats are confident he'll be fit. O'Connor will be hoping to return from a minor heel injury, while Simpson should finally play his first minutes for the VFL side in a practice match against the NAB AFL Academy on Saturday. Kreuger missed last week's VFL match with knee soreness. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Ballard  Ankle  Test
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  TBC
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Matt Rowell  Knee  8 weeks
 Zac Smith  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Luke Towey  Foot  5 weeks
 Jacob Townsend  Face  3 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Ballard and Sean Lemmens are both expected to be available to play Sydney on Saturday, but will need to get through Wednesday's main training first. Smith is closing in on a return, but even when he is available again, will likely need a week or two in the VFL to gain match fitness. Rowell has been given a timeline for the first time since going down in the opening round. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  4 weeks
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  8 weeks
 Cameron Fleeton  Concussion  TBC
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  5 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Glandular fever  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  7-9 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jake Stein  Thumb  6-8 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Liver  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Reid returned from a two-week suspension to face the Swans, but tweaked his hamstring and was subbed out of the game in the third term. Scans showed it’s a minor injury, but he’ll be sidelined for a couple of weeks. Perryman has recovered well from illness and just needs to get through training on Wednesday to put his hand up for the clash with the Western Bulldogs. Stein played out the VFL game after hurting his thumb, but a scan revealed a nasty injury. Draftee Fleeton copped a head knock in the VFL match and took no further part in the game, so will go through the standard 12-day concussion protocols. Whitfield is now getting involved in most training activities, as the 2020 joint-club champion nears a return. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Will Day  Ankle  Indefinite
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Jack Gunston  Back  1-2 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Gunston could return as early as next week after back surgery in December. Ceglar suffered ligament damage in his ankle in the VFL on the weekend and could miss up to a month. Grainger-Barras' knee bone bruising is a little worse than first feared, however it's hoped he'll return around the round 12 bye. - Mitch Cleary.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bayley Fritsch  Hand  Test
 James Harmes  Wrist  1-2 weeks
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  6-8 weeks
 Steven May  Eye  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Joel Smith  Knee  6-8 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The Demons are confident Fritsch (hand) and May (eye) will put themselves in contention for this weekend, having both made speedy recoveries. Harmes (wrist) is likely another fortnight away. Laurie (eye) and Smith (knee) will miss the next two months after sustaining injuries over the last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Aidan Corr  Toe  1 week
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Calf  Test
 Trent Dumont  Calf  Test
 Aaron Hall  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Charlie Lazzaro  Hamstring  Test
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  9-11 weeks
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Indefinite
 Cameron Zurhaar  Concussion  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will likely have Davies-Uniacke (calf) and Zurhaar (concussion) available this week, but Hall (concussion) will definitely miss and Lazarro (hamstring) is unlikely. Corr (toe) will be an outside chance to play, while Dumont (calf) could return via the VFL. Polec (hamstring) is likely to miss more than a month after the extent of his injury was revealed late last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Hamstring  1 week
 Zak Butters  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  11-13 weeks
 Tyson Goldsack  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Hamish Hartlett  Thigh  Test
 Dan Houston  Shoulder  Test
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  9-10 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Scans on Sunday showed no major damage to Houston's AC joint and he is expected to be available this week. The outlook is also positive for Hartlett. Butters now has an encouraging timeline for his recovery from an ankle injury, while Duursma faces a significant stint on the sidelines. Mead played out Port's SANFL game but was taken to hospital on Saturday evening after reporting some pain. The teenager is recovering from a lacerated spleen in hospital. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  3 months
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee  2-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Prestia is getting close to a return from his hamstring injury earlier in the season as he steps up his training. Vlastuin is further behind after his knee surgery but should still be back in the coming weeks, with the Tigers having a very strong and healthy complement of players to choose from. – Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Frawley  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jarryn Geary   Fractured leg  4-8 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  3-6 weeks
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Jimmy Webster  Groin  Test
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Webster faces a test later in the week where he'll push to prove he's over the groin injury that forced him to be subbed out against Richmond. Marshall should return from his torn plantar fascia, alongside Zak Jones who was rested with the Saints being extra cautious given his hamstring history. Frawley's return at VFL level is still at least one more week away, while Ryder is a chance to play minutes in the VFL this weekend. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Finger  1-3 weeks
 Lance Franklin  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Isaac Heeney  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  TBC
 Dane Rampe  Finger  2-3 weeks
 Ben Ronke  Knee  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Star forward Franklin is the bombshell addition to the Swans’ injury list, out with bone bruising on his knee after a collision with the Giants’ Connor Idun. Hickey has been in arguably career-best form this season and will be missed as he’s sidelined with a PCL injury picked up in a ruck contest. John Longmire has confirmed James Rowbottom will be selected this week, after recovering from a knee issue and playing well in the VFL last weekend. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Knee  Test
 Tom Cole  Head  Test
 Shannon Hurn  Calf  1 week
 Josh Kennedy  Ankle  Test
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  1 week
 Josh Rotham  Head  Test
 Liam Ryan  Shin  6-8 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

Cole and Rotham escaped concussion when they clashed heads on Friday night against Collingwood, but were left with significant cuts requiring stitches. How their wounds recover will dictate if they are available to face Geelong, but it would surprise if they missed after both trained lightly on Monday. Ryan's injury is bone stress, rather than a fracture. Kennedy will undergo testing at main training after he was kicked in the ankle against Collingwood. Ah Chee experienced swelling on his knee after training last week and should be available.  – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Caleb Daniel  Suspension  Available
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Ed Richards  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Back  Test
 Bailey Williams   Collarbone   2-4 weeks 
Updated: Tuesday, April 20

Early prognosis

The Dogs suffered a blow in their win over Gold Coast, with gun defender Williams sustaining a fractured collarbone. He has had surgery to repair it and could miss up to a month of football. Meanwhile Vandermeer, who was a late withdrawal on Saturday with back spasms, is expected to be available to face the Giants this week. Martin was managed last week but is also expected to be back for Friday night.. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 