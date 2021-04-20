|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Ben Davis
|Foot
|TBC
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|8-9 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|7-9 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Davis was injured in the SANFL at the weekend and initial assessment points to bone bruising but no structural damage, the Crows said. He will undergo scans. Rory Laird was cleared of shoulder damage out of the weekend's clash, with no other fresh injuries for the Crows. Tom Lynch is managing a minor toe issue, while Taylor Walker has reported a low-grade calf strain that he should be able to play through. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Jarrod Berry
|Adductor
|Test
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Oscar McInerney
|Ankle
|Test
|Archie Smith
|Ankle
|Test
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
The good news for the Lions is scans showed no major problems with Berry's adductor after he failed to finish Saturday's match against Essendon. He'll need to complete the rest of the week's training play Carlton though. McInerney is in the same boat after aggravating his ankle late in the Bombers' game. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tom De Koning
|Back
|1 week
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|7-8 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|10-12 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
There is some good news on the injury front, with De Koning (back) and Newman (knee) closing on long-awaited returns. Parks (hamstring) is likely to miss another week, with Martin (knee) and Silvagni (shoulder) still the best part of a month away. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Trent Bianco
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Jordan De Goey
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|10-12 weeks
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Mark Keane
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
The Pies are counting the cost of a bruising trip to WA, with three players ruled out through injury. De Goey and Greenwood both sustained concussion and will be forced to miss Anzac Day, while Howe suffered a hamstring injury. The high-flying defender aggravated scar tissue in the hamstring that was used for a graft to repair his knee injury last year. Brody Mihocek has been cleared of any damage to the shoulder injury that was iced post-game. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Brand
|Ankle
|Test
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Jordan Ridley
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|12-16 weeks
|James Stewart
|Hamstring
|Test
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|3-4 months
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Ridley will sit out Essendon's biggest game of the home and away season after his head knock last week under mandatory concussion protocols. The club is taking things cautiously with Caldwell's hamstring injury, while Draper is still some time off resuming playing. Stewart is getting close to a return in the VFL after his hamstring injury in the pre-season. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brett Bewley
|Groin
|Test
|Adam Cerra
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Sam Switkowski
|Finger
|5 weeks
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Cerra has suffered a "low-grade syndesmosis" injury to his right ankle and will wear a moon boot for a week before further testing. A timeline for Young to return has been set at more than two months as he continues rehabilitation for a high-grade hamstring injury. Hamling and Pearce have started running on land and are closing in on their returns, with Hamling slightly more advanced. They had a lengthy session of light run-throughs on Tuesday, alongside Hill. Switkowski will wear a splint on his broken finger for at least the next month before being assessed further. Bewley has progressed quicker than expected and is a chance to return through the WAFL this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|Test
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Ankle
|Test
|Francis Evans
|Ankle
|TBC
|Shaun Higgins
|Thumb/hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Knee
|Test
|Mark O'Connor
|Heel
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Coach Chris Scott has locked in Cameron for his first game as a Cat against West Coast, but he'll still need to get through main training. Dangerfield finished the win over North Melbourne on the bench after an ankle tweak, however the Cats are confident he'll be fit. O'Connor will be hoping to return from a minor heel injury, while Simpson should finally play his first minutes for the VFL side in a practice match against the NAB AFL Academy on Saturday. Kreuger missed last week's VFL match with knee soreness. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Ankle
|Test
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|TBC
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Zac Smith
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Towey
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Jacob Townsend
|Face
|3 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Ballard and Sean Lemmens are both expected to be available to play Sydney on Saturday, but will need to get through Wednesday's main training first. Smith is closing in on a return, but even when he is available again, will likely need a week or two in the VFL to gain match fitness. Rowell has been given a timeline for the first time since going down in the opening round. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Cameron Fleeton
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Glandular fever
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|7-9 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Stein
|Thumb
|6-8 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Liver
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Reid returned from a two-week suspension to face the Swans, but tweaked his hamstring and was subbed out of the game in the third term. Scans showed it’s a minor injury, but he’ll be sidelined for a couple of weeks. Perryman has recovered well from illness and just needs to get through training on Wednesday to put his hand up for the clash with the Western Bulldogs. Stein played out the VFL game after hurting his thumb, but a scan revealed a nasty injury. Draftee Fleeton copped a head knock in the VFL match and took no further part in the game, so will go through the standard 12-day concussion protocols. Whitfield is now getting involved in most training activities, as the 2020 joint-club champion nears a return. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Gunston could return as early as next week after back surgery in December. Ceglar suffered ligament damage in his ankle in the VFL on the weekend and could miss up to a month. Grainger-Barras' knee bone bruising is a little worse than first feared, however it's hoped he'll return around the round 12 bye. - Mitch Cleary.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bayley Fritsch
|Hand
|Test
|James Harmes
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|6-8 weeks
|Steven May
|Eye
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
The Demons are confident Fritsch (hand) and May (eye) will put themselves in contention for this weekend, having both made speedy recoveries. Harmes (wrist) is likely another fortnight away. Laurie (eye) and Smith (knee) will miss the next two months after sustaining injuries over the last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|1 week
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Calf
|Test
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|Test
|Aaron Hall
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Charlie Lazzaro
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|9-11 weeks
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Indefinite
|Cameron Zurhaar
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will likely have Davies-Uniacke (calf) and Zurhaar (concussion) available this week, but Hall (concussion) will definitely miss and Lazarro (hamstring) is unlikely. Corr (toe) will be an outside chance to play, while Dumont (calf) could return via the VFL. Polec (hamstring) is likely to miss more than a month after the extent of his injury was revealed late last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|11-13 weeks
|Tyson Goldsack
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Hamish Hartlett
|Thigh
|Test
|Dan Houston
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|9-10 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Scans on Sunday showed no major damage to Houston's AC joint and he is expected to be available this week. The outlook is also positive for Hartlett. Butters now has an encouraging timeline for his recovery from an ankle injury, while Duursma faces a significant stint on the sidelines. Mead played out Port's SANFL game but was taken to hospital on Saturday evening after reporting some pain. The teenager is recovering from a lacerated spleen in hospital. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 months
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Prestia is getting close to a return from his hamstring injury earlier in the season as he steps up his training. Vlastuin is further behind after his knee surgery but should still be back in the coming weeks, with the Tigers having a very strong and healthy complement of players to choose from. – Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Frawley
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Fractured leg
|4-8 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|3-6 weeks
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Jimmy Webster
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Webster faces a test later in the week where he'll push to prove he's over the groin injury that forced him to be subbed out against Richmond. Marshall should return from his torn plantar fascia, alongside Zak Jones who was rested with the Saints being extra cautious given his hamstring history. Frawley's return at VFL level is still at least one more week away, while Ryder is a chance to play minutes in the VFL this weekend. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Robbie Fox
|Finger
|1-3 weeks
|Lance Franklin
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Isaac Heeney
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|TBC
|Dane Rampe
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Star forward Franklin is the bombshell addition to the Swans’ injury list, out with bone bruising on his knee after a collision with the Giants’ Connor Idun. Hickey has been in arguably career-best form this season and will be missed as he’s sidelined with a PCL injury picked up in a ruck contest. John Longmire has confirmed James Rowbottom will be selected this week, after recovering from a knee issue and playing well in the VFL last weekend. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Cole
|Head
|Test
|Shannon Hurn
|Calf
|1 week
|Josh Kennedy
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Josh Rotham
|Head
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Shin
|6-8 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
Cole and Rotham escaped concussion when they clashed heads on Friday night against Collingwood, but were left with significant cuts requiring stitches. How their wounds recover will dictate if they are available to face Geelong, but it would surprise if they missed after both trained lightly on Monday. Ryan's injury is bone stress, rather than a fracture. Kennedy will undergo testing at main training after he was kicked in the ankle against Collingwood. Ah Chee experienced swelling on his knee after training last week and should be available. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Caleb Daniel
|Suspension
|Available
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Back
|Test
|Bailey Williams
|Collarbone
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, April 20
Early prognosis
The Dogs suffered a blow in their win over Gold Coast, with gun defender Williams sustaining a fractured collarbone. He has had surgery to repair it and could miss up to a month of football. Meanwhile Vandermeer, who was a late withdrawal on Saturday with back spasms, is expected to be available to face the Giants this week. Martin was managed last week but is also expected to be back for Friday night.. – Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list