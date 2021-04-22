Sam Berry in the thick of it during the round five clash between Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on April 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE spearhead Taylor Walker has allayed injury fears but the Crows will be forced to replace first-year midfielder Sam Berry for Sunday's clash against Hawthorn.

Walker, who has been troubled by a calf complaint, breezed through Adelaide's main training session on Thursday in no obvious discomfort.

But Berry, who has played all five games in his debut year, hobbled from training after hurting an ankle.

The 19-year-old will be sent for scans but is little chance of recovering in time for the match against the Hawks in Launceston.

"He looked a bit ginger in the rooms," midfielder Rory Laird said of Berry.

Former GWS onballer Jackson Hately looms as the likely replacement for Berry.

Adelaide recruit Jackson Hately at training in January, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Hately has yet to make his debut for the Crows but was an emergency last week.

"He has obviously played at the level before and is an AFL-standard player," Laird said.

"If the opportunity arose this week, I'm sure he's around the mark to get in the team."

Key forward Walker, who tops the League goalkicking with 22 majors in five games, had a calf strapped at half-time of Adelaide's loss to Fremantle last Sunday.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 18: David Mundy of the Dockers has a laugh with Taylor Walker of the Crows after the match during the 2021 AFL Round 05 match between the Adelaide Crows and the Fremantle Dockers at Adelaide Oval on April 18, 2021 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos)

But the former skipper moved well at Thursday's training - as did Laird, who was assessed by medicos for a shoulder injury during the defeat to the Dockers.

"I'm sweet ... just a stinger, it just went dead for a couple of minutes and I was a little bit worried," Laird said.

"I took a couple of painkillers and was back out there, so no stress."

Utility Tom Lynch trained indoors as he monitors an ongoing toe injury but was expected to front against Hawthorn.

The Crows hold seventh spot with three wins and two losses but Laird said they were wary of a Hawthorn outfit languishing in 17th place with just one victory.

"Similar to us, very young (with) an exciting brand of football, they attack the game well," Laird said.

"The played three really good quarters of football last week against Melbourne, who are top of the table.

"If you watch any of the AFL games this year, it's pretty hard to pick a winner, they're all pretty even."