THE WESTERN Bulldogs' 5-0 start to the season hasn't been enough to stop three players being dumped for Friday night's clash with Greater Western Sydney in Canberra.

Patrick Lipinski, Lewis Young and last week's debutant Jordon Sweet have been left out by the Dogs who have made five changes to the side that thumped Gold Coast.

Bailey Williams (collarbone) and Lachie McNeil (rested) also fall out, while last week's medical substitute Ben Cavarra has been overlooked from the squad altogether.

When Dogs and Giants collide: The AFL's most explosive rivalry These bitter rivals have contested in several fiery clashes since the 2016 preliminary final

Premiership defender Zaine Cordy and midfielder Lin Jong will play their first games of the season, included alongside Stefan Martin, Laitham Vandermeer and Caleb Daniel.

The Giants have named Harry Perryman to return from glandular fever, while Matthew Flynn is a confirmed starter to replace Shane Mumford in the ruck.

Sam Reid will miss with a hamstring injury, while ex-Docker and Demon Jesse Hogan has been listed as an emergency as he searches for his first game for the club.

Friday, April 23

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 7.50pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Perryman, M.Flynn

Out: S.Reid (hamstring), S.Mumford (managed), M.Buntine (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Buntine (replaced S.Reid)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Vandermeer, C.Daniel, Z.Cordy, S.Martin, L.Jong

Out: B.Williams (collarbone), Le.Young (omitted), J.Sweet (omitted), P.Lipinski (omitted), B.Cavarra (omitted), L.McNeil (managed)

Last week's sub: B.Cavarra (replaced B.Williams)