The AFL confirms the West Coast Eagles players and staff who travelled to Geelong have been COVID tested and have returned a negative result. Their Round Six match at GMHBA Stadium against the Geelong Cats will proceed as planned today with the West Coast Eagles to return to Perth on a charter flight following the match this evening.

For supporters, the AFL encourages everyone in the community to follow the advice of the Government that anyone who has entered Victoria from the Perth metropolitan area and Peel region in Western Australia since April 17 must immediately self-isolate, get a coronavirus test, and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

Supporters must not attend matches in Victoria this weekend if they have been in the Perth metropolitan area and Peel regions since April 17 unless they have confirmation of a negative COVID test.

The AFL will continue to be led by the advice of respective governments and public health officials with the health and safety of everyone in the game and the wider community remaining the priority.