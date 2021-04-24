COLLINGWOOD and Essendon have combined for eight changes for Sunday's Anzac Day blockbuster at the MCG.

The Pies will unveil debutant Jay Rantall, while youngsters Nathan Murphy and Will Kelly will play their first games of the season alongside fellow inclusions Will Hoskin-Elliott and Trey Ruscoe.

Jeremy Howe, Chris Mayne, Jordan De Goey and Levi Greenwood will miss with injuries and Mark Keane through suspension, with emergencies Brayden Sier and Tyler Brown contenders for the substitute role after sitting out the VFL loss to Essendon on Saturday.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

For the Bombers, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher returns for extra height in defence given Zac Reid (illness) and Jordan Ridley (concussion) have been sidelined.

Andrew Phillips is also back to tackle Brodie Grundy, last week's medical substitute Matt Guelfi has been named in the starting side and Alec Waterman has been dropped.

David Zaharakis looms as the Bombers' sub given he was the only emergency not to play in the VFL

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'I get goosebumps': Pies, Dons on their Anzac Day blockbuster Collingwood and Essendon players on why it's so special to play on such an important day

Brett Ratten has reacted to last week's drubbing at the hands of Richmond with Jack Bytel, Paul Hunter and Luke Dunstan dumped to join Jimmy Webster (groin) on the sidelines for their clash with Port Adelaide.

Zak Jones and Rowan Marshall are back alongside last week's sub Ben Long and Irish defender Darragh Joyce, who will play his first game since round 11, 2019.

The Power will debut Martin Frederick in place of Lachie Jones, with Sam Mayes dumped in place of last week's medical sub Willem Drew.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Adelaide has made a shock call for its meeting with Hawthorn, dumping veteran Tom Lynch and Billy Frampton, while last week's sub Nick Murray has been left out of the squad altogether.

No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe will debut, Jack Hately will play his first game for the Crows and Elliott Himmelberg has been recalled from the SANFL.

At the Hawks, Mitch Lewis is back from suspension and round five medical sub James Cousins has been named in the starting 22, with Conor Nash omitted and Daniel Howe to miss through injury.

Sunday, April 25

Hawthorn v Adelaide at University of Tasmania Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Lewis

Out: D.Howe (injured), C.Nash (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Cousins (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: E.Himmelberg, R.Thilthorpe, J.Hately

Out: B.Frampton (omitted), T.Lynch (omitted), N.Murray (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Murray (unused)

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Kelly, N.Murphy, W.Hoskin-Elliott, T.Ruscoe, J.Rantall

Out: B.Sier (omitted), M.Keane (suspension), J.Howe (hamstring), C.Mayne (concussion), J.De Goey (concussion), L.Greenwood (concussion)

Last week's sub: B.Sier (replaced J.De Goey)

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, A.Phillips

Out: Z.Reid (illness), J.Ridley (concussion), A.Waterman (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Guelfi (replaced J.Ridley)

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 6.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Frederick

Out: S.Mayes (omitted), L.Jones (ankle)

Last week's sub: W.Drew (replaced D.Houston)

ST KILDA

In: R.Marshall, D.Joyce, Z.Jones

Out: J.Bytel (omitted), P.Hunter (omitted), L.Dunstan (omitted), J.Webster (groin)

Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced J.Webster)