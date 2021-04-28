SO WHAT did Jack Riewoldt say to Melbourne dynamo Kozzy Pickett during the Tigers' heated exchange with the Demons on Saturday night?

As Melbourne ran away with the game, tension flared in the final term.

And after Pickett kicked a goal from an off-the-ball free kick, the 19-year-old pointed to the scoreboard to make sure Rhyan Mansell and other Tigers knew all about it.

Triple premiership hero Riewoldt made a beeline for Pickett after the incident, and he revealed on Monday night what he said to the 20-game star.

"He's probably one of my favourite players to watch play ... I just said you're probably better than that," he said on Fox Footy.

"Just enjoy playing footy. But some guys go about it differently."

Melbourne's Kozzy Pickett clashes with Richmond's Rhyan Mansell in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It was a sentiment echoed by Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes on AFL.com.au's The Round So Far on Saturday night.

"That's a triple premiership side you're mocking… Richmond have long memories," Cornes said.

"Melbourne have achieved nothing yet."

Despite Riewoldt's words of caution to Pickett, the Tiger was effusive in his praise of the young Demon.

"For what he is as a player, he's arguably in the top five most exciting players in the competition at 19 years of age, I just want him to be known for how good of a player he is already and how great he's going to be because he has got something really special," he said.

"He could be the next Cyril Rioli. It's a big call but he's got that sort of ability to get the Melbourne fans and neutral fans through the gates."