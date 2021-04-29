Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WILL last weekend play on the minds of several key free agents?

After a series of significant results – some of which involving the best and most sought-after trade and free agency targets in the competition – the AFL Exchange crew looks at whether decisions regarding their futures could be altered.

Join the team as they also discuss Melbourne's premiership chances, whether West Coast is flat-track bullies and chat about why a coaching move at Essendon should be applauded by all Bombers fans.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all of the big footy issues in this entertaining episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the not-so-big – delving into the most significant talking points of round six and looking ahead to round seven.

In this episode...

2:30 – Can the Demons win the flag?

7:10 – The coaching move at Essendon that could lead to the making of a future star

11:10 – Are the Eagles flat-track bullies?

13:15 – We ask 'Hang On A Second…'

18:00 – Will this weekend play on the mind of several key trade targets?

25:30 – We revisit whether Lance Franklin will make it to 1000 goals

27:45 – We buy and sell anything in footy in 'The Exchange Exchange'

32:25 – Which draftees are shooting themselves up recruiting boards?

37:20 – What are the weirdest sub moments through the season's first six weeks?