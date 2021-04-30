Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS that time of the year… downgrade season where some of our cash cows have fattened and it’s time to trade them as part of an upgrade to a premium.

Some of the youngsters who have done their job, but it may be time to part ways are Swan duo Errol Gulden (FWD/MID, $495,000) who has increased $287,000 and Braeden Campbell (FWD/MID, $397,000) whose price has risen a serviceable $117,000.

Some prime downgrade targets include:

Jy Farrar (FWD, $304,000)

Devon Robertson (MID/FWD, $313,000)

Atu Bosenavulagi (FWD, $266,000)

Martin Frederick (DEF, $198,000)

Riley Collier Dawkins (MID, $170,000)

Of course, the luxury of upgrading rookies relies heavily on the availability of the big guns, so it will be another week of patch jobs for owners of Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $823,000), Lachie Neale (MID, $746,000) and Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $637,000).

As far as upgrades and replacements go, Steele Sidebottom (MID/FWD, $726,000) enjoyed a significant role change which saw him lead the Pies in the centre bounce attendance statistic which was reflected by a season high score and Adam Treloar (MID, $748,000) has hit his straps the last three weeks with an average of 115, along with the potential boost of CBA with Dunkley out. A unique option is Dusty’s teammate Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $598,000) who offers huge value as the best player in the competition under $600K with scores of 90, 107 and 122 in his last three.

The biggest question still remains… can this Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $799,000) role remain? Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the biggest issues to help you get set on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

1:20 - Friday teams are in and Riley Collier-Dawkins will make his debut in round seven.

4:00 - Collingwood has announced that first-gamer Caleb Poulter will play on the wing.

6:30 - Jordan De Goey and Jordan Ridley return from concussion while Lachie Whitfield will play his first game of the year.

8:00 - Will we see Shane Mumford back in the Giants' team soon?

11:00 - The player of the week, Jack Ziebell, gets more airtime.

15:00 - Options to think about in Draft for long-term injuries.

18:00 - Martin Frederick looks to be the best sub-$200k option this week.

22:30 - Things to think about with rookie trading, including the rookies who have high breakevens.

25:30 - Calvin has Brodie Grundy as the No. 1 captain option this week but suggests Jack Macrae should be the VC.

28:00 - Collingwood give up bulk points to midfielders and Touk Miller will have a field day.

31:15 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

34:00 - Who to get: Max Gawn, Steele Sidebottom or a midfielder?

37:00 - Can you go light in the forward-line?

40:45 - Jy Farrar vs Deven Robertson vs Atu Bosenavulagi vs Riley Collier-Dawkins vs Martin Frederick.

47:00 - Which premium Demon: Christian Petracca or Clayton Oliver?

50:30 - More Jack Ziebell talk...

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.