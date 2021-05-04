Toby Greene leads out the Giants for their round seven clash with Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on May 1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

TOBY Greene will be a Giant for life, with the superstar forward signing a two-year extension to his initial contract that will keep him with Greater Western Sydney until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The club's stand-in skipper was already locked away with the club until 2024, but penned a fresh two-year extension on Wednesday that will ensure he will remain with the Giants until the age of 33.

It's a deserved reward for the former All-Australian and Giants best and fairest winner, who has enjoyed a superb start to the season that has yielded 19 goals from his first seven matches.

"I've always known my future was at the Giants, it's been my home since I was 18," Greene said.

Toby Greene (far left) with Kevin Sheedy and teammates in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've got a young and exciting group and I'm privileged to lead them out until Stephen Coniglio returns.

"It's been a really enjoyable start to the season and I'm looking forward to being back in Sydney in front of our orange army this weekend."

Greene is a foundation member of GWS, having been recruited to the club ahead of its first season in the AFL with pick No.11 in the 2011 NAB AFL Draft. He has since gone on to play 165 games, kicking 202 goals.