ALL SYDNEY Swans players and staff have returned negative COVID tests and the club is still preparing to play its Saturday night clash against Melbourne at the MCG despite a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney.

The Swans will fly out of NSW on Thursday night - two days earlier than planned - in a bid to dodge any potential border complications arising in coming days.

Meanwhile, the AFL has swapped the start times of the GWS-Essendon and Gold Coast-St Kilda matches on Saturday afternoon to allow the Bombers to fly in and out of Sydney on a charter flight on the same day.

The Giants-Bombers game will now start at 2.10pm AEST, while the Suns-Saints will kick off at 1.45pm AEST.

FULL STATEMENT Changes to round eight after NSW COVID outbreak

Players and staff from both NSW clubs were tested over the past 24 hours after a known case visited venues through the city's eastern suburbs.

Three Swans assistant coaches - Jarrad McVeigh, Dean Cox and Don Pyke - were at the Azure Cafe on Monday at the same time the positive case visited the Moore Park venue. The trio were deemed casual contacts and isolated before returning a negative test on Thursday morning.

Others coaches, including senior coach John Longmire, also visited the cafe but outside the 12.30-1pm exposure time advised by NSW Health. They also tested negative.

The Azure Cafe in the Entertainment Quarter, which neighbours the Swans' SCG headquarters, is a popular coffee stop and lunch venue for NRL and AFL players, as well as other sports officials.

As well as Sydney's AFL squad flying out early, the Swans' scheduled VFL game against the Casey Demons on Sunday has been postponed, with more information to be provided next week.

Leon Cameron directs his players at a GWS training session in March. Picture: Getty Images

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant announced one more locally transmitted case of COVID-10 on Thursday morning - the wife of the positive case announced on Wednesday.

Tests of other close contacts have all been negative so far.

Greater Western Sydney also instructed players and staff late on Wednesday to get tested within 24 hours. Almost all have confirmed they have done so and are now waiting for their results.

No Giants players or staff visited any of the exposure sites at the times identified by NSW Health.

The AFL, having only recently shifted this round's Fremantle-Brisbane match from Perth to Brisbane, opted against moving Saturday's GWS-Essendon game from Giants Stadium to another venue.

"We did it a fair bit last year," Bombers coach Ben Rutten told reporters, when asked about flying in and out on the same day of a game.

"We saw last year that teams were able to win when they did that.

"We knew coming into this year that it was going to be a different-looking year.

"You can make as much of it as you like really, but the guys are pretty well prepared. They're professionals."

The League's biggest worry, assuming the Giants also return negative tests, will be predicting the ease of interstate travel in and out of Sydney during coming weeks.

If coronavirus case numbers grow in the NSW capital then border closures could result in the Swans and Giants being forced to temporarily shift outside NSW.