THE AFL wishes to advise of match start time changes to two games in Round Eight of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.



2021 TOYOTA AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON – ROUND EIGHT



Saturday, May 8

Gold Coast SUNS vs. St Kilda

Metricon Stadium

1:45pm AEST (formerly 2:10pm AEST)

Saturday, May 8

GWS GIANTS vs. Essendon

GIANTS Stadium

2:10pm AEST (formerly 1:45pm AEST)



The decision to swap start times for these matches was made to ensure the Essendon Football Club was able to travel by charter flight in and out of NSW on the same day, Saturday May 8, minimising risk for the club and the broader competition.

Each game will be broadcast live via Foxtel and Kayo, with the Seven Network in Queensland and New South Wales broadcasting each game, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Swans AFL team will travel by charter flight to Melbourne tonight ahead of their Round Eight match against Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday, May 8.

The Swans’ VFL team will not travel to Melbourne this weekend with their match against the Casey Demons scheduled for Sunday, May 9 to be postponed. The VFL match will be rescheduled and more information will be provided next week.

The AFL continues to closely the monitor the situation and will be led by the advice of respective governments and public health officials.

The competition will continue to remain adaptable as we navigate the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and the AFL thanks its Clubs, players and the AFLPA, venues, governments, and supporters for their understanding.

Round eight

Friday, May 7

Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, May 8

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GWS Giants v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Sunday, May 9

Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST