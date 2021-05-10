WEST Coast premiership forward Willie Rioli will face court in Darwin on Wednesday after allegedly being caught with cannabis in the Northern Territory.

It is understood Rioli was due to fly from Darwin to the Tiwi Islands on April 23 when he was allegedly stopped by a drug detection dog at Darwin Airport.

Northern Territory local court lists show Rioli will face court on Wednesday morning charged with possessing a schedule 2 dangerous drug in a quantity less than traffickable (less than 50 grams) in a public place.

Rioli had been planning to fly to Perth in late April before putting his return on hold due to the state's snap lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The 2018 premiership star is free to train with the Eagles from June 20 and play AFL from August 20 after receiving a backdated two-year ban earlier this year after tampering with a urine sample in 2019.

It is understood West Coast received confirmation of Rioli's impending court date on Tuesday morning, and club officials will meet to formulate a response.

Both the Eagles and the AFL have been contacted for comment.

