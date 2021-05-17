David Cuningham after injuring his knee against Melbourne in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has suffered a devastating blow with scans confirming midfielder David Cuningham has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Cuningham suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly during a marking contest in the opening minutes of Sunday’s loss to Melbourne.

The 24-year-old will undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cuningham out early with knee injury David Cuningham has been subbed out in the first few minutes of the game after suffering from a knee injury

“David worked extremely hard to earn his place back in the 22 this season and was really putting together some solid football in recent weeks,” Blues head of football Brad Lloyd said.

“This news is always tough to hear but we know what David brings to this football club and we will support him fully throughout his recovery.

“We have no doubt he will now translate that work ethic into his rehab and ensure he is back out in the Navy Blue next season.”