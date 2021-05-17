CARLTON has suffered a devastating blow with scans confirming midfielder David Cuningham has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Cuningham suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly during a marking contest in the opening minutes of Sunday’s loss to Melbourne.
The 24-year-old will undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.
“David worked extremely hard to earn his place back in the 22 this season and was really putting together some solid football in recent weeks,” Blues head of football Brad Lloyd said.
“This news is always tough to hear but we know what David brings to this football club and we will support him fully throughout his recovery.
“We have no doubt he will now translate that work ethic into his rehab and ensure he is back out in the Navy Blue next season.”