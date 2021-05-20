Geelong Captain Troy Selwood addresses the media at a press conference for the 2013 VFL Grand Final on September 17, 2013. Picture: AFL Media

COLLINGWOOD is set to bolster its recruiting and list management team by securing Geelong scout Troy Selwood, a key part of the Cats' build in recent years.

Selwood has been in an off-field role at Geelong for more than a decade, including being a key member of its recruiting team since 2017, but will join the Pies in mid-June.

Previously the former Brisbane Lion had been in the club's football operations team and its VFL captain, before also working closely with its list management team and Academy.

The move of Selwood as the Cats' senior recruiter marks a period of change in Geelong's list management and recruiting team, with long-time list manager Stephen Wells stepping away from the main role earlier this year.

Troy Selwood in action in 2007.

Former Cats great Andrew Mackie and the club's football operations and compliance manager Simon Murphy have been sharing responsibilities managing the club's list along with the Cats’ football boss Simon Lloyd.

Selwood is expected to take up a role combining recruiting and list management at the Pies, where he will work closely with Derek Hine, who has been the Pies' sole recruiter since last year's COVID-19 cuts.

Collingwood list manager Ned Guy will be departing his role in coming weeks, with football manager Graham Wright to oversee the Pies' list decisions.

Selwood leaves brother Joel at Geelong but joins youngest sibling Scott at Collingwood, where he is a development coach and playing in the VFL.