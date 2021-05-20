The AFL is pleased to announce Michael Jennings has been appointed to the position of Head Coach within the Umpiring Department.

Jennings will be responsible for the AFL field umpiring panel and succeeds Hayden Kennedy who recently departed after serving eight years in the role.

An AFL field umpire from 2010 – 2012, Jennings has served as an Assistant Coach over the past eight seasons, playing a key role in the development of AFL, AFLW and VFL umpiring panels.

Michael Jennings in action at the MCG back in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Executive General Manager of Football Steve Hocking said Jennings brings a wealth of umpiring experience to the role and his appointment as Head Coach was well-deserved.

"Michael has extensive football experience and knowledge, and is highly-regarded amongst the umpiring group," Mr Hocking said.

"His proven experience in leading AFLW and VFL umpiring programs, combined with his experience as an Assistant Coach of the AFL umpires, sees him well-placed to hit the ground running in this important role.

"Michael has a tremendous passion and commitment for umpiring and brings a clear understanding of high performance, coaching and talent development which will benefit the progression of umpiring at the elite level."

Jennings will commence in the role of Head Coach immediately.