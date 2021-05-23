HAWTHORN defender Kyle Hartigan is being investigated by the Match Review for a nasty behind-play incident that floored Carlton star Sam Walsh on Saturday.

The clash, which was not captured by the game’s broadcast cameras, saw Hartigan appear to collect Walsh high and with a raised arm as the Blues youngster was attempting to block for the club’s leading goalkicker Harry McKay.

Walsh immediately fell to his knees, where he was checked upon by McKay, after being struck in the dying seconds of the match.

AFL.com.au has confirmed that the Match Review is investigating the incident, with Michael Christian set to hand down his findings from the Saturday slate of games later this afternoon.

Hartigan was one of Hawthorn’s best players in Saturday’s 23-point defeat to Carlton, marshalling McKay throughout the match and keeping the Coleman Medal leader to just six disposals and two goals.

Hawthorn plays Gold Coast in Darwin next Saturday night.