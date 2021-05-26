Riley Knight in action against Port Adelaide in round eight, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Adelaide midfielder Riley Knight has nominated for the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, making the cut before Tuesday night's deadline.

The 2017 Grand Final player had not nominated in the list sent to clubs early on Tuesday morning however was added to the final list of 602 names that was released on Wednesday.

NORTH BOUND? Likely No.1 pick finally nominates

Knight, 26, was delisted by the Crows at the end of last season after 55 games for the club but has been in strong form at SANFL level playing with Woodville West Torrens. He nominated for an 18-month contract.

He played 19 games in the Crows' Grand Final season and booted 13 goals that year, and presents as a readymade option for clubs searching to add to their midfield for the second half of this year's AFL campaign.

Ex-Saint Logan Austin, former Brisbane and North Melbourne midfielder Ryan Bastinac and ex-Dee Kyle Dunkley are among the previously listed prospects who are looking for another shot at AFL level.

Former Collingwood ruckman Corey Gault, who had been monitored by clubs, has not nominated for the mid-season intake.

The League confirmed to clubs AFL.com.au's report from Tuesday that Box Hill Hawks midfielder Jai Newcombe was the only player to nominate under 'other terms', with Hawthorn strongly linked to the ball-winner.