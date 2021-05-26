A padlock on the gates of RSEA Park on March 14, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIAN clubs have been asked to abide by strict new protocols and restrict their movements over the next seven days as the state deals with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak of 2021.

The AFL has reached out to clubs to advise players, coaches and members of club football departments to move into 'COVID supplementary protocols'.

They will be asked to only leaves their homes for one of four reasons – work, care giving, exercise and accessing food and supplies/essential items. Visitors will also be restricted.

In a further layer of caution, players won't be able to move between their AFL and VFL programs ahead of this weekend's matches. AFL-listed players who play VFL this weekend will be required to pass a negative COVID-19 test before they can re-join their AFL teammates at training.

>> GET OUT OF VICTORIA Three clubs take flight

>> COVID WARNING Thousands at Pies-Port clash told to get test

>> VIC CROWDS ARE GO Fans can attend, Marvel roof open

>> BACK TO HUBS? Players would do it, says Bont

>> COVID SCARE Dogs told to isolate

>> AFL STATEMENT MCG contact tracing for Pies-Power

The 10 Victorian clubs – which includes Geelong despite being out of the affected Greater Melbourne area – have been told they can still train fully but to restrict meetings and other gatherings around the club.

Clubs contacted were still piecing together information on Wednesday afternoon.

Essendon (Perth) and Carlton (Sydney) departed for their interstate trips earlier than initially planned on Wednesday, while Hawthorn fly to Darwin on Thursday ahead of their clash with Gold Coast.

The travelling clubs are bracing for the potential of longer stays should Melbourne's COVID-19 troubles worsen.

Victorian health authorities announced six new cases on Wednesday morning, taking the cases linked to the latest cluster to 14.

Members of the general public in the Greater Melbourne area are required to wear masks indoors, with household visitors capped at five and public gatherings at 30.

Specific information around crowds at Victorian matches is expected on Wednesday afternoon after the Victorian government announced earlier in the day fans would be able to attend.

Earlier on Wednesday, Western Bulldogs were cleared of their Tuesday COVID-19 tests after a staff member visited a COVID-19 exposure site.

More to come