Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell and Gold Coast's Touk Miller during the round 18 clash in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast's clash with Hawthorn on Saturday night won't be played in Darwin as originally scheduled.

The AFL has informed both clubs the match will be moved from the NT with contingencies being worked through on the possibility of having the game played at another venue.

However, should that not be the case, both the Suns and Hawks will have their planned bye moved from round 12 to 11.

It comes amid Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak that has 15 cases linked to one cluster.

While Essendon and Carlton were able to depart for their round 11 interstate matches on Wednesday, the Hawks had been planning to fly to Darwin on Thursday.