ST KILDA has delivered on its promise to make change at the selection table after a horror loss in round 10, with five players making way for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Collingwood, meanwhile, has been hit with injury and will be without injured midfielder Taylor Adams, who is one of four forced changes for the Magpies' clash against Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

In a big Thursday night of selection news, West Coast has recalled star midfielder Elliot Yeo after one match in the WAFL following a near 10-month battle with osteitis pubis.

And Port Adelaide has dumped vice-captain and favourite son Hamish Hartlett after a dip in form and an inconsistent season so far for the defender.

Richmond has called on developing tall Callum Coleman-Jones to replace star forward Tom Lynch, naming the 200cm 21-year-old in the starting 18 for the Tigers' clash against Adelaide.

The Saints, who lost to the Western Bulldogs by 111 points in round 10, have omitted Jack Bytel and Jack Lonie, while defender James Frawley, ruck/forward Shaun McKernan and defender Hunter Clark are all out injured.

Defender Oscar Clavarino will play his first game for the club after a 1283-day wait, while Luke Dunstan, Nick Coffield and Mason Wood all return.

North Melbourne has promoted last week's medical substitute Bailey Scott and omitted Charlie Lazzaro.

After one game back from injury, Adams will miss for the Magpies with knee soreness, while Tyler Brown (shoulder), Beau McCreery (calf), and Josh Thomas (ankle) are also forced omissions for the clash against Geelong at the MCG.

Trent Bianco will be the Magpies' seventh debutant this season, while the Cats have recalled Max Holmes to cover the loss of injured star Mitch Duncan.

Both Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs have made changes for Friday night's top-of-the-table clash, with Demons defender Christian Salem returning to replace Neville Jetta.

The Bulldogs regain ruckman Tim English after a month sidelined because of concussion, while Pat Lipinski returns to cover the loss of star midfielder Adam Treloar.

Hawthorn champion Shaun Burgoyne will return against Gold Coast for his first game since round six as he closes in on game 400. Liam Shiels has also been recalled for the Hawks, while Jy Farrar returns for the Suns.

Eagle Jake Waterman will not get the chance to play against his brother Alec on Saturday night unless selected and called on as the medical substitute after being omitted for West Coast's clash against Essendon at Optus Stadium.

The Bombers have regained Jake Stringer, while young forward Harrison Jones has been managed.

Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney are settled ahead of their clash at the Gabba, with Giants defender Sam Taylor the only omission due to an ankle injury.

Richmond could be boosted by the return of some big-name premiership stars for Sunday's clash against Adelaide, with captain Trent Cotchin and midfielders Dion Prestia and Shai Bolton named in the extended squad.

The Crows have not made any changes yet for the relocated clash at Giants Stadium.

Carlton could be boosted by the return of classy midfielder/forward Jack Martin for Sunday's clash against Sydney at the SCG, with the former Sun among four possible inclusions.

The Swans have omitted Nick Blakey and lost ruckman Tom Hickey to a knee injury.

Fremantle has not named key forward Matt Taberner in its extended squad for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide after he failed to train on Thursday.

Ruckman Lloyd Meek has been named on the extended interchange bench alongside midfielder Andrew Brayshaw, who is expected to return from a calf injury.

Friday, May 28

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.English, P.Lipinski, R.Garcia

Out: M.Hannan (calf), A.Treloar (ankle), A.Scott (managed), Le.Young (medi-sub)

New: Riley Garcia

Last week's sub: L.Young (replaced A.Treloar)

MELBOURNE

In: C.Salem

Out: N.Jetta (omitted), T.Sparrow (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (unused)

Saturday, May 29

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Bianco, B.Sier, J.Madgen

Out: T.Brown (shoulder), B.McCreery (calf), J.Thomas (ankle), T.Adams (knee)

New: Trent Bianco

Last week's sub: N.Murphy (unused)

GEELONG

In: M.Holmes

Out: M.Duncan (concussion), Z.Guthrie (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (replaced M.Duncan)

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 2.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: T.Berry (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: S.Taylor (ankle)

Last week's sub: X.O'Halloran (unused)

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: L.Dunstan, O.Clavarino, N.Coffield, M.Wood

Out: J.Bytel (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted), J.Frawley (shoulder), S.McKernan (toe), H.Clark (groin)

New: Oscar Clavarino

Last week's sub: T.Highmore (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: C.Lazzaro (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Scott (unused)

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar

Out: J.Corbett (omitted), C.Graham (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Rosas (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: S.Burgoyne, L.Shiels

Out: K.Hartigan (suspension), J.O'Meara (concussion), O.Hanrahan (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: E.Yeo

Out: H.Edwards (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Jones (unused)

ESSENDON

In: J.Stringer

Out: H.Jones (managed), B.Ham (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)

Sunday, May 30

Richmond v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Cotchin, J.Caddy, S.Bolton, C.Coleman-Jones, D.Prestia, M.Chol, T.Dow

Out: J.Ross (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), T.Lynch (knee), P.Naish (hamstring)

Last week's sub: W.Martyn (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: W.Hamill, B.Frampton, A.McPherson

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: R.O’Connor (unused)

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Sinclair, K.Brand, J.McInerney, J.Amartey, C.O'Riordan, J.Bell, L.Taylor

Out: N.Blakey (omitted), R.Fox (eye), T.Hickey (knee), R.Clarke (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Clarke (replaced R.Fox)

CARLTON

In: L.Parks, J.Newnes, J.Martin, L.Casboult

Out: L.Plowman (suspension)

Last week's sub: J.Honey (unused)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 4.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Lienert, M.Frederick, B.Woodcock, O.Fantasia

Out: H.Hartlett (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Bergman (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Brayshaw, T.Duman, J.Western, L.Meek

Out: M.Taberner (ankle)

New: Joel Western

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced M.Taberner)