ST KILDA has delivered on its promise to make change at the selection table after a horror loss in round 10, with five players making way for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.
Collingwood, meanwhile, has been hit with injury and will be without injured midfielder Taylor Adams, who is one of four forced changes for the Magpies' clash against Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.
In a big Thursday night of selection news, West Coast has recalled star midfielder Elliot Yeo after one match in the WAFL following a near 10-month battle with osteitis pubis.
And Port Adelaide has dumped vice-captain and favourite son Hamish Hartlett after a dip in form and an inconsistent season so far for the defender.
Richmond has called on developing tall Callum Coleman-Jones to replace star forward Tom Lynch, naming the 200cm 21-year-old in the starting 18 for the Tigers' clash against Adelaide.
The Saints, who lost to the Western Bulldogs by 111 points in round 10, have omitted Jack Bytel and Jack Lonie, while defender James Frawley, ruck/forward Shaun McKernan and defender Hunter Clark are all out injured.
Defender Oscar Clavarino will play his first game for the club after a 1283-day wait, while Luke Dunstan, Nick Coffield and Mason Wood all return.
FULL TEAMS Check them out here
North Melbourne has promoted last week's medical substitute Bailey Scott and omitted Charlie Lazzaro.
After one game back from injury, Adams will miss for the Magpies with knee soreness, while Tyler Brown (shoulder), Beau McCreery (calf), and Josh Thomas (ankle) are also forced omissions for the clash against Geelong at the MCG.
Trent Bianco will be the Magpies' seventh debutant this season, while the Cats have recalled Max Holmes to cover the loss of injured star Mitch Duncan.
Both Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs have made changes for Friday night's top-of-the-table clash, with Demons defender Christian Salem returning to replace Neville Jetta.
The Bulldogs regain ruckman Tim English after a month sidelined because of concussion, while Pat Lipinski returns to cover the loss of star midfielder Adam Treloar.
Hawthorn champion Shaun Burgoyne will return against Gold Coast for his first game since round six as he closes in on game 400. Liam Shiels has also been recalled for the Hawks, while Jy Farrar returns for the Suns.
Eagle Jake Waterman will not get the chance to play against his brother Alec on Saturday night unless selected and called on as the medical substitute after being omitted for West Coast's clash against Essendon at Optus Stadium.
The Bombers have regained Jake Stringer, while young forward Harrison Jones has been managed.
Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney are settled ahead of their clash at the Gabba, with Giants defender Sam Taylor the only omission due to an ankle injury.
Richmond could be boosted by the return of some big-name premiership stars for Sunday's clash against Adelaide, with captain Trent Cotchin and midfielders Dion Prestia and Shai Bolton named in the extended squad.
The Crows have not made any changes yet for the relocated clash at Giants Stadium.
Carlton could be boosted by the return of classy midfielder/forward Jack Martin for Sunday's clash against Sydney at the SCG, with the former Sun among four possible inclusions.
The Swans have omitted Nick Blakey and lost ruckman Tom Hickey to a knee injury.
Fremantle has not named key forward Matt Taberner in its extended squad for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide after he failed to train on Thursday.
Ruckman Lloyd Meek has been named on the extended interchange bench alongside midfielder Andrew Brayshaw, who is expected to return from a calf injury.
Friday, May 28
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.English, P.Lipinski, R.Garcia
Out: M.Hannan (calf), A.Treloar (ankle), A.Scott (managed), Le.Young (medi-sub)
New: Riley Garcia
Last week's sub: L.Young (replaced A.Treloar)
MELBOURNE
In: C.Salem
Out: N.Jetta (omitted), T.Sparrow (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (unused)
Saturday, May 29
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.Bianco, B.Sier, J.Madgen
Out: T.Brown (shoulder), B.McCreery (calf), J.Thomas (ankle), T.Adams (knee)
New: Trent Bianco
Last week's sub: N.Murphy (unused)
GEELONG
In: M.Holmes
Out: M.Duncan (concussion), Z.Guthrie (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Z.Guthrie (replaced M.Duncan)
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 2.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: T.Berry (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: S.Taylor (ankle)
Last week's sub: X.O'Halloran (unused)
St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: L.Dunstan, O.Clavarino, N.Coffield, M.Wood
Out: J.Bytel (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted), J.Frawley (shoulder), S.McKernan (toe), H.Clark (groin)
New: Oscar Clavarino
Last week's sub: T.Highmore (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: C.Lazzaro (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Scott (unused)
Gold Coast v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar
Out: J.Corbett (omitted), C.Graham (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Rosas (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: S.Burgoyne, L.Shiels
Out: K.Hartigan (suspension), J.O'Meara (concussion), O.Hanrahan (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)
West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: E.Yeo
Out: H.Edwards (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Jones (unused)
ESSENDON
In: J.Stringer
Out: H.Jones (managed), B.Ham (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)
Sunday, May 30
Richmond v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Cotchin, J.Caddy, S.Bolton, C.Coleman-Jones, D.Prestia, M.Chol, T.Dow
Out: J.Ross (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), T.Lynch (knee), P.Naish (hamstring)
Last week's sub: W.Martyn (unused)
ADELAIDE
In: W.Hamill, B.Frampton, A.McPherson
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: R.O’Connor (unused)
Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: C.Sinclair, K.Brand, J.McInerney, J.Amartey, C.O'Riordan, J.Bell, L.Taylor
Out: N.Blakey (omitted), R.Fox (eye), T.Hickey (knee), R.Clarke (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Clarke (replaced R.Fox)
CARLTON
In: L.Parks, J.Newnes, J.Martin, L.Casboult
Out: L.Plowman (suspension)
Last week's sub: J.Honey (unused)
Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 4.50pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Lienert, M.Frederick, B.Woodcock, O.Fantasia
Out: H.Hartlett (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Bergman (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: A.Brayshaw, T.Duman, J.Western, L.Meek
Out: M.Taberner (ankle)
New: Joel Western
Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced M.Taberner)