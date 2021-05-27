In desperate times, the Fantasy gods have delivered with some new rookies as we approach the bye rounds next week.

Oscar Clavarino (DEF/MID, $170,000) gets his first game after averaging 71 in the VFL and the Bulldogs will debut Riley Garcia (MID, $170,000) on Friday night.

However, the pick of the rookies this week has to be Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $170,000) who finally gets his first game for Collingwood. Drafted in 2019, Bianco is ready to go after impressing in his two games in the VFL.

In Draft news, Taylor Adams (MID, $723,000) will miss after returning for a five-game break and after just one game in the WAFL, West Coast welcome back tackling machine Elliot Yeo (MID, $679,000).

Most traded in

Caleb Poulter (MID/FWD, $349,000) – 8.3k

– 8.3k Ryan Byrnes (MID, $337,000) – 4.5k

– 4.5k Cody Weightman (FWD, $295,000) – 4.2k

– 4.2k James Madden (DEF/FWD, $197,000) – 3.2k

– 3.2k Clayton Oliver (MID, $821,000) – 1.9k

"Value" is on the menu this week as coaches jump on some young guns who dominated in round 10. Coming off 100+ scores, Caleb Poulter (MID/FWD, $349,000) and Ryan Byrnes (MID, $337,000) both sit with negative break-evens and are the most traded in players this week. Watch out for Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $170,000) though after his scores of 130 and 98 in the VFL. At the bargain basement price, expect him to rocket up the list leading into his game on Saturday afternoon.

Most traded out

Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $495,000) – 8.1k

– 8.1k Adam Treloar (MID, $692,000) – 5.5k

– 5.5k Miles Bergman (DEF/FWD, $415,000) – 4.1k

– 4.1k Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $496,000) – 3.1k

– 3.1k Anthony Scott (MID/FWD, $309,000) – 2k

A forced trade is on the cards for Adam Treloar (MID, $692,000) owners after a hamstring injury which has ruled him out for six to eight weeks. The other most traded out players are those dropping in value. At the top of the list is Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $495,000) who has scored 45 and 40 in his last two games. He dropped $29,000 last week and with a break-even of 107, he’ll be dropping more this week, and the weeks to come.

Best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No. 1 – Tom Mitchell v Gold Coast

Over his piggish career, the Suns are Mitchell’s favourite team to play. Across his six games against them, he has averaged a massive 126. The Suns have now moved ahead of Collingwood as the easiest team for midfielders to score against which paints a very exciting picture for Mitchell who now plays back at his old home ground, the SCG.

No. 2 – Aaron Hall v St Kilda

Facts are fact. Hall has averaged 119 in his last three this year and meets the second easiest team to score against over the last five weeks. Coming off another nice score of 122, he loves playing at Marvel Stadium and will be massive once again.

No. 3 – Zach Merrett v West Coast

West Coast are one of Merrett’s favourite teams to score against with previous efforts of 133, 91 and 105. The Giants scored 7x100+ scores on the Eagles last week and Merrett could be hitting 110+ once again on Saturday night.

No. 4 – Brodie Grundy v Geelong

Grundy will have it all his own way up against the Blicavs/Ratugolea ruck combination. He plays at the MCG where he has averaged 120 in his last five games.

No. 5 – Darcy Parish v West Coast

Credit where credit is due and this guy has been on fire averaging more points in the last three weeks than anyone else. In fact, he has averaged 130 in the last five weeks and is relishing in his new role.

