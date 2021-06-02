GIANTS Stadium in Sydney has been confirmed as the venue for Friday night's monster clash between ladder-leader Melbourne and third-placed Brisbane.

The AFL on Tuesday night finally confirmed its round 12 fixture, with the Friday game being one of three to be played in NSW as a means to overcome the Victorian government's lockdown of the state due to COVID-19.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will be used Saturday for Sydney versus St Kilda, and again on Sunday for Carlton versus West Coast. While the Saints were originally listed as the "home" team for their match, it has already been determined that they will be able to play their round 21 return clash against the Swans at their official home ground, Marvel Stadium.

The Adelaide-Collingwood match scheduled for Saturday at 4.35pm AEST has been confirmed for Adelaide Oval, as originally scheduled.

It had already been determined that Saturday night's Dreamtime match between Essendon and Richmond would be transferred from the MCG to Optus Stadium in Perth, where a big crowd is still expected to attend.

Fremantle will host Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Carlton, Western Bulldogs and Richmond will all spend the week training in NSW. The Tigers will fly to Perth on Friday, and the Bulldogs on Saturday. Essendon played in Perth in round 11, where it secured a win against West Coast, and has stayed based there since.

The Demons-Lions match was initially scheduled to be played in Alice Springs.

Geelong, Gold Coast, GWS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide have byes in round 12.

The AFL has had to wade through myriad logistical issues with various state governments as it seeks to keep in motion the 2021 season following the Victorian lockdown.

"The update to the round 12 fixture has been designed to best accommodate the current border restrictions in place in regard to Victoria while also keeping an eye on the coming weeks of the fixture," AFL executive general manager clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.

"The reality of the current situation in the community means the fixture will become a week by week proposition for the short term.

"Although we won’t have matches in Victoria this weekend, we are hopeful to get the footy back in Melbourne for round 13 and the Queen’s Birthday match at the MCG, a proposition we will continue to monitor and work with the Victorian state government on how that plays out.

"The last few days has been a challenge for everyone, but as always, our clubs, players, umpires, venues and broadcast partners have been open-minded and accommodating on the next steps needed to keep the season going."

Round 12

Friday, June 4

Melbourne v Brisbane at Giants Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, June 5

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

Essendon v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

Sunday, June 6

Carlton v West Coast at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium 4.40pm AWST

Bye: Geelong, Gold Coast, GWS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide