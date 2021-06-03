THE MID-SEASON draft gives clubs the opportunity to add depth to their squad and possibly fill a need. Whether this an immediate need or a look to the future, there could be some Fantasy relevance in the new draftees.

When any of these players debut, besides the previously listed Matthew Parker, you can downgrade players to get maximum dollars.

Preferably, this would be on your bench.

In saying that, some players have posted some handy numbers in their second-tier competitions.

New Eagle Connor West (MID, $170,000) has averaged 27 disposals, six tackles and 107 Fantasy points for West Perth in the WAFL while Hawk Jai Newcombe (MID, $170,000) averaged 23 disposals, seven tackles and 106 Fantasy points at his new club's VFL affiliate Box Hill.

Keep an eye on the tall timber who may get an opportunity in the back half of the season. Jacob Edwards (RUC/FWD, $170,000) is every chance to make his debut for the Roos while Ned Moyle (RUC, $170,000) may get a call-up for the Suns as their ruck stocks are shallow.

Mid-season draftees

Player

Club

Position

Price

Fantasy

League

Jacob Edwards

NM

RUC/FWD

$170,000

75

NAB League

Jai Newcombe

Haw

MID

$170,000

106

VFL

Ashley Johnson

Coll

FWD

$170,000

65

SANFL

Patrick Parnell

Adel

DEF

$170,000

96

NAB League

Ned Moyle

GCS

RUC

$170,000

79

NAB League

Alex Mirkov

Carl

RUC

$170,000

47

VFL

Max Heath

St K

RUC

$170,000

62

NAB League

James Peatling

GWS

DEF/MID

$170,000

100

VFL

Sam Durham

Ess

DEF/MID

$170,000

55

VFL

Matthew Parker

Rich

MID/FWD

$308,000

86

WAFL

Will Collins

WCE

DEF

$170,000

46

WAFL

Lachlan McAndrew

Syd

RUC

$170,000

36

VFL

Jed McEntee

Port

MID

$170,000

78

SANFL

Kalin Lane

Bris

RUC

$170,000

78

WAFL Res

Kye Declase

Melb

DEF/MID

$170,000

96

VFL

Charlie Ham

NM

DEF

$170,000

75

NAB League

Jackson Callow

Haw

FWD

$170,000

63

SANFL

Aiden Begg

Coll

RUC

$170,000

57

NAB League

Jordan Boyd

Carl

DEF

$170,000

62

VFL

Cooper Sharman

St K

FWD

$170,000

77

SANFL Res

Connor West

WCE

MID

$170,000

107

WAFL

Daniel Turner

Melb

DEF

$170,000

74

NAB League

