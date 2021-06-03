New Hawthorn draftee Jai Newcombe in action for Box Hill in the VFL in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MID-SEASON draft gives clubs the opportunity to add depth to their squad and possibly fill a need. Whether this an immediate need or a look to the future, there could be some Fantasy relevance in the new draftees.

When any of these players debut, besides the previously listed Matthew Parker, you can downgrade players to get maximum dollars.

Preferably, this would be on your bench.

In saying that, some players have posted some handy numbers in their second-tier competitions.

New Eagle Connor West (MID, $170,000) has averaged 27 disposals, six tackles and 107 Fantasy points for West Perth in the WAFL while Hawk Jai Newcombe (MID, $170,000) averaged 23 disposals, seven tackles and 106 Fantasy points at his new club's VFL affiliate Box Hill.

Keep an eye on the tall timber who may get an opportunity in the back half of the season. Jacob Edwards (RUC/FWD, $170,000) is every chance to make his debut for the Roos while Ned Moyle (RUC, $170,000) may get a call-up for the Suns as their ruck stocks are shallow.

Mid-season draftees

Player Club Position Price Fantasy League Jacob Edwards NM RUC/FWD $170,000 75 NAB League Jai Newcombe Haw MID $170,000 106 VFL Ashley Johnson Coll FWD $170,000 65 SANFL Patrick Parnell Adel DEF $170,000 96 NAB League Ned Moyle GCS RUC $170,000 79 NAB League Alex Mirkov Carl RUC $170,000 47 VFL Max Heath St K RUC $170,000 62 NAB League James Peatling GWS DEF/MID $170,000 100 VFL Sam Durham Ess DEF/MID $170,000 55 VFL Matthew Parker Rich MID/FWD $308,000 86 WAFL Will Collins WCE DEF $170,000 46 WAFL Lachlan McAndrew Syd RUC $170,000 36 VFL Jed McEntee Port MID $170,000 78 SANFL Kalin Lane Bris RUC $170,000 78 WAFL Res Kye Declase Melb DEF/MID $170,000 96 VFL Charlie Ham NM DEF $170,000 75 NAB League Jackson Callow Haw FWD $170,000 63 SANFL Aiden Begg Coll RUC $170,000 57 NAB League Jordan Boyd Carl DEF $170,000 62 VFL Cooper Sharman St K FWD $170,000 77 SANFL Res Connor West WCE MID $170,000 107 WAFL Daniel Turner Melb DEF $170,000 74 NAB League

