THE MID-SEASON draft gives clubs the opportunity to add depth to their squad and possibly fill a need. Whether this an immediate need or a look to the future, there could be some Fantasy relevance in the new draftees.
When any of these players debut, besides the previously listed Matthew Parker, you can downgrade players to get maximum dollars.
Preferably, this would be on your bench.
In saying that, some players have posted some handy numbers in their second-tier competitions.
New Eagle Connor West (MID, $170,000) has averaged 27 disposals, six tackles and 107 Fantasy points for West Perth in the WAFL while Hawk Jai Newcombe (MID, $170,000) averaged 23 disposals, seven tackles and 106 Fantasy points at his new club's VFL affiliate Box Hill.
Keep an eye on the tall timber who may get an opportunity in the back half of the season. Jacob Edwards (RUC/FWD, $170,000) is every chance to make his debut for the Roos while Ned Moyle (RUC, $170,000) may get a call-up for the Suns as their ruck stocks are shallow.
Mid-season draftees
|
Player
|
Club
|
Position
|
Price
|
Fantasy
|
League
|
Jacob Edwards
|
NM
|
RUC/FWD
|
$170,000
|
75
|
NAB League
|
Jai Newcombe
|
Haw
|
MID
|
$170,000
|
106
|
VFL
|
Ashley Johnson
|
Coll
|
FWD
|
$170,000
|
65
|
SANFL
|
Patrick Parnell
|
Adel
|
DEF
|
$170,000
|
96
|
NAB League
|
Ned Moyle
|
GCS
|
RUC
|
$170,000
|
79
|
NAB League
|
Alex Mirkov
|
Carl
|
RUC
|
$170,000
|
47
|
VFL
|
Max Heath
|
St K
|
RUC
|
$170,000
|
62
|
NAB League
|
James Peatling
|
GWS
|
DEF/MID
|
$170,000
|
100
|
VFL
|
Sam Durham
|
Ess
|
DEF/MID
|
$170,000
|
55
|
VFL
|
Matthew Parker
|
Rich
|
MID/FWD
|
$308,000
|
86
|
WAFL
|
Will Collins
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
$170,000
|
46
|
WAFL
|
Lachlan McAndrew
|
Syd
|
RUC
|
$170,000
|
36
|
VFL
|
Jed McEntee
|
Port
|
MID
|
$170,000
|
78
|
SANFL
|
Kalin Lane
|
Bris
|
RUC
|
$170,000
|
78
|
WAFL Res
|
Kye Declase
|
Melb
|
DEF/MID
|
$170,000
|
96
|
VFL
|
Charlie Ham
|
NM
|
DEF
|
$170,000
|
75
|
NAB League
|
Jackson Callow
|
Haw
|
FWD
|
$170,000
|
63
|
SANFL
|
Aiden Begg
|
Coll
|
RUC
|
$170,000
|
57
|
NAB League
|
Jordan Boyd
|
Carl
|
DEF
|
$170,000
|
62
|
VFL
|
Cooper Sharman
|
St K
|
FWD
|
$170,000
|
77
|
SANFL Res
|
Connor West
|
WCE
|
MID
|
$170,000
|
107
|
WAFL
|
Daniel Turner
|
Melb
|
DEF
|
$170,000
|
74
|
NAB League
