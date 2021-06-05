Will Hayward celebrates one of his three goals against St Kilda in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has hung on against a dogged and inaccurate St Kilda, winning by nine points at the SCG.

Jack Higgins (23 disposals, 12 marks) tried his heart out throughout the game, but blew three late shots in front of goal to finish with 1.6 in the 13.14 (92) to 12.11 (83) loss on Saturday.

SWANS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Co-captain Josh Kennedy's goal out of a stoppage halfway through the fourth looked to be the final blow, but the Saints kept coming and had the chance to take the lead in the dying stages only for Higgins to miss two set shots before James Rowbottom sealed the result.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Jack's crucial miss, Buddy assist seals it Enjoy the thrilling final moments between the Swans and Saints at the SCG

After a fairly congested start, Sydney hit its stride halfway through the first quarter, piling on four quick goals as the Saints looked on rather helplessly.

Higgins' strong running was rewarded with a goal, before setting up Max King in the goal-square before the stroke of quarter-time.

The Saints' renewed pressure in attack after the first break saw them briefly take the lead, until Lance Franklin stamped his considerable authority on the game with a few physical contests and a goal.

Momentum see-sawed between the two teams in the third term, the lead changing four times before Luke Parker converted a vital set shot on the eve of three-quarter time, taking the margin to 10 points.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Pair of crucial Saints strikes from 50m pens Josh Battle and Tim Membrey benefit from these passages of play

Sydney second-gamer Joel Amartey showed a strong pair of hands and some strong running, rotating between key forward and second ruck, while Jake Lloyd, Callum Mills and Tom McCartin were settled and controlled in defence.

After being held to just six disposals by North Melbourne's Bailey Scott last week, Bradley Hill ran with freedom off half-back, creating plenty with his 18 touches to half-time (at 100 per cent efficiency). Hill finished with 25 for the game.

St Kilda recruit Mason Wood was subbed off at quarter-time with a hamstring injury, while Jarryn Geary was forced down to the rooms with a right hand injury late in the game.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Papley doing Papley things with this quick reply Tom Papley puts the Swans back in front with this check-side banana

Inaccuracy costs Saints at crucial moments

Seb Ross' first-half howler aside – running into the goal-square and spraying it left – the Saints had a comparatively accurate day in front of goal up until the final quarter. But with the game in the balance, both Max King and Jack Higgins missed set shots from gettable positions. After Ryan Byrnes had cut the margin to just five points, Higgins had a further two shots on goal, but clearly feeling the heat, rushed both kicks, which drifted wide.

Two Tim Membreys, please

St Kilda's coaching staff could be excused for wanting some cloning technology on hand, such was the importance of key position player Tim Membrey (20 disposals, eight marks, 2.2). The tall was swung back and forward with regularity, taking saving marks as a loose in defence and playing an important structural role in attack. Whatever line he was currently playing on exposed the other end of the ground.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Membrey snaps a beauty to put the Saints in front At a pivotal moment in the third quarter, Tim Membrey kicks a ripper to put the Saints in front

Clearances the key for the Swans early

Despite losing the hitout count by 10, Sydney's midfield set the tone in the first three quarters, particularly around the ground. The Swans were at one stage up by 10 in the "clearance from stoppage" count, with ruckman Tom Hickey clearly benefiting from a week off to rest his ongoing PCL injury. The big man was his team's leading clearance player, finishing with seven to go with his 21 touches. The Saints rallied late to close the gap in the clearance count, but when the game was hot early, it was the Swans who controlled play.

SYDNEY 4.6 6.7 10.11 13.14 (92)

ST KILDA 3.4 5.7 9.7 12.11 (83)

GOALS

Sydney: Hayward 3, Franklin 2, McDonald 2, Heeney 2, Papley, Parker, Kennedy, Rowbottom

St Kilda: Membrey 2, Byrnes 2, Wood, Higgins, King, Steele, Butler, Ross, Billings, Battle

BEST

Sydney: Parker, Rampe, Hickey, Heeney, Lloyd, McCartin

St Kilda: Steele, Higgins, Membrey, Crouch, Hill, Sinclair

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

St Kilda: Wood (hamstring), Geary (hand/wrist)

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Bell (unused)

St Kilda: Highmore (replaced Wood)