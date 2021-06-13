AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary look at all the big news after a controversial weekend.

In this episode ...

- David Mackay's bump on Hunter Clark is in the spotlight. Has footy 'lost' its way here?

- Protecting the head at training an issue after Hawthorn's boxing incident: No headgear was 'staggering'

- Mitch and Damo unpack last night's massive game: West Coast is the real deal

- Farewell Bucks: We look ahead to today's Queen's Birthday clash

>> START LISTENING NOW