PORT Adelaide is bracing for a 'please explain' from the AFL after a photo has emerged of four of its players, sans mask, watching the Olympic swimming trials in South Australia.

The photo - which was sent to The Advertiser - shows Zak Butters, Ollie Lord, Dylan Williams and Mitch Georgiades all without masks, surrounded by fans in masks.



The COVID rules of the event stated that spectators must wear a mask while seated unless they were eating or drinking.

While the players are not in club uniform and not in a confined space such as an aeroplane, the AFL will investigate the matter for a potential breach of its COVID protocols. Port Adelaide did contact AFL officials to inform them of the photograph.

At the start of this month Adelaide was slapped with a massive $50,000 fine from the AFL after its players breached coronavirus rules by not wearing masks on an aeroplane. The money came out of Adelaide's soft cap for next season.

"It doesn't come back to people having poor character or our culture being poor," Adelaide coach Matthe Nicks told reporters at the time.

Port Adelaide's penalty is expected to be not as severe due to the fact the players are at the event on their own time and not representing the club in any capacity.