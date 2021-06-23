Josh Kennedy leads the Swans out ahead of the clash against Hawthorn in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY could be forced to move its crucial top-eight clash with West Coast from the SCG to Melbourne due to a COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

The Swans and cross-town rivals GWS made a dash to Victoria on Tuesday night as health authorities prepare for a coronavirus cluster in Sydney's eastern suburbs to worsen.

Sunday's clash between GWS and Hawthorn has been moved from Giants Stadium to the MCG.

The Swans are awaiting an exemption to be able to fly to South Australia for Saturday night's game against Port Adelaide.

The AFL still has a floating fixture for round 16 with the Swans due to host the Eagles in a crucial game on July 3.

Sydney chief executive Tom Harley admits the Swans are bracing for that match-up to be moved away from their home ground.

It would not be the first time Sydney and West Coast have played in Melbourne, with the teams facing off in epic Grand Finals in 2005 and 2006.

"That's part of the reason for us being here (in Melbourne) and then we can explore all options for where, if we aren't able to play our game against West Coast the following week in Sydney," Harley told SEN.

"Obviously Melbourne becomes an option, as does probably South Australia.

"We're certainly not at a stage to lock anything in but we'll be undertaking - providing the exemption (in SA) gets past - the same quarantining requirements as Geelong and Collingwood."

All Swans players and staff were tested for COVID-19 when they arrived in Melbourne at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Victorian government could announce on Wednesday that crowds will be allowed to return to games in Melbourne.

Friday night's Richmond-St Kilda match at the MCG is likely to be the first fixture in Melbourne played in front of spectators since May 23.

The MCG will host Essendon-Melbourne on Saturday night, with Marvel Stadium hosting Collingwood-Fremantle (Saturday) and Carlton-Adelaide (Sunday).