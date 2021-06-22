THE AFL's two Sydney teams, the Swans and Giants, will take a charter flight to Melbourne Tuesday night as a safeguard against potential complications from a COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

And the Giants' match on Sunday, scheduled for Giants Stadium against Hawthorn, has been transferred to the MCG on the same day at 1.10pm, one of five matches now planned to be staged in Victoria in round 15.

Crowd limits on those games is yet to be confirmed, with the Victorian government expected to finalise attendance provisions on Wednesday.

The Swans will use Melbourne as their base before hoping to be given South Australian government approval to fly in, fly out of Adelaide for a match against Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

AFL executive general manager clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said while COVID-19 would continue to impact the 2021 home and away season, it was headquarters' intent to leave in place the actual scheduled match-ups.