The AFL wishes to advise of updates relating to the fixture for Round 15 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
The AFL continues to work closely with respective State Governments, all AFL Clubs and other key stakeholders to best manage the relevant border restrictions currently in place, ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.
Updates to Round 15 are as follows:
- Saturday’s Collingwood vs. Fremantle match at Marvel Stadium will now commence at 1:45pm AEST (formerly 4:35pm AEST). This ensures Fremantle is able to return to Western Australia immediately after their game. On arrival to Perth, Fremantle will commence a quarantine period with permissions to train and play in line with Western Australian Government directions.
- Saturday night’s Port Adelaide vs. Sydney Swans match will now commence at 4:35pm AEST / 4:05pm ACST (formerly 7:40pm AEST) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, June 26. Both Clubs and officials involved have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the South Australian State Government. The Sydney Swans will fly-in and fly-out of Victoria for the match on Saturday via charter plane.
Sunday’s Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows match at Marvel Stadium will now commence at 4:10pm AEST (formerly 4:40pm AEST). This allows the Adelaide Crows to fly-in and fly-out of Victoria on the same day.
AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld reinforced that the priority of the AFL continues to be the safety and wellbeing of the community and that the league would continue to make decisions guided by the directions and advice of State Governments and health experts.
“While we continue to navigate challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic, our aim remains to maintain the match-ups as fixtured,” Mr Auld said.
“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across the country and we thank everyone in the game for their patience and understanding as we worked through finalising arrangements for Round 15.”
Round 15 fixture
Thursday, June 24
Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats, The Gabba (SEVEN), 7:30pm AEST
Friday, June 25
Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, (SEVEN), 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, June 26
North Melbourne v Gold Coast Suns, Blundstone Arena (FOX), 1:45pm AEST
Collingwood v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium (FOX), 1:45pm AEST
Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval (FOX), 4:05pm ACST
Essendon v Melbourne, MCG (SEVEN), 7:25pm AEST
Sunday, June 27
GWS Giants v Hawthorn, MCG (FOX) 1:10pm AEST
West Coast Eagles v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium (SEVEN), 1:20pm AWST
Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium (FOX), 4:10pm AEST