The AFL wishes to advise of updates relating to the fixture for Round 15 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The AFL continues to work closely with respective State Governments, all AFL Clubs and other key stakeholders to best manage the relevant border restrictions currently in place, ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.

Updates to Round 15 are as follows:

Saturday’s Collingwood vs. Fremantle match at Marvel Stadium will now commence at 1:45pm AEST (formerly 4:35pm AEST). This ensures Fremantle is able to return to Western Australia immediately after their game. On arrival to Perth, Fremantle will commence a quarantine period with permissions to train and play in line with Western Australian Government directions.

Saturday night's Port Adelaide vs. Sydney Swans match will now commence at 4:35pm AEST / 4:05pm ACST (formerly 7:40pm AEST) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, June 26. Both Clubs and officials involved have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the South Australian State Government. The Sydney Swans will fly-in and fly-out of Victoria for the match on Saturday via charter plane.

Sunday’s Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows match at Marvel Stadium will now commence at 4:10pm AEST (formerly 4:40pm AEST). This allows the Adelaide Crows to fly-in and fly-out of Victoria on the same day.

MELB CROWDS RETURN Limited tickets, roof open at Marvel

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld reinforced that the priority of the AFL continues to be the safety and wellbeing of the community and that the league would continue to make decisions guided by the directions and advice of State Governments and health experts.



“While we continue to navigate challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic, our aim remains to maintain the match-ups as fixtured,” Mr Auld said.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across the country and we thank everyone in the game for their patience and understanding as we worked through finalising arrangements for Round 15.”

Round 15 fixture

Thursday, June 24

Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats, The Gabba (SEVEN), 7:30pm AEST

Friday, June 25

Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, (SEVEN), 7:50pm AEST



Saturday, June 26

North Melbourne v Gold Coast Suns, Blundstone Arena (FOX), 1:45pm AEST

Collingwood v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium (FOX), 1:45pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval (FOX), 4:05pm ACST

Essendon v Melbourne, MCG (SEVEN), 7:25pm AEST



Sunday, June 27

GWS Giants v Hawthorn, MCG (FOX) 1:10pm AEST

West Coast Eagles v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium (SEVEN), 1:20pm AWST

Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium (FOX), 4:10pm AEST