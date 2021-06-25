GEELONG youngster Jordan Clark's hopes of breaking back into the senior Cats' side have suffered a setback with a potentially serious shoulder injury in the VFL on Friday.

The 20-year-old was playing for the Cats against Brisbane and had his day ended with an AC joint concern. The club says he will get scans to follow up on the severity of the injury.

He had gathered 15 disposals and booted a goal before the injury in the third term, with Geelong running away with a 118-point drubbing of Brisbane's VFL side after the Lions were too good at AFL level for their Cats counterparts on Thursday night.

The injury is a blow for the former first-round draft pick, who has not been in the Cats' starting 22 since round nine. He played the first four games of the year at AFL level before he was relegated to being the medical substitute for three games and picked in the starting side on two more occasions.

The wingman/half-forward has been overlooked in selection recently as Geelong continues to push for a flag this season with experienced recruits Isaac Smith and Shaun Higgins.

Clark is contracted to the end of 2022 with Geelong but as reported by AFL.com.au last week, Fremantle is expected to pursue Clark again at the end of this season after explore a trade for him last year.