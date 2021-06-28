West Coast players leave the field after the heavy loss to Geelong in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast captain Luke Shuey concedes his team were made to look silly against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, but he's adamant there will be no fears when they head to their bogey venue GMHBA Stadium this week.

The Eagles' top-four hopes were dealt a huge blow by their 55-point loss to the Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

West Coast was comprehensively beaten in the midfield battle, with the Bulldogs winning the clearances 44-29 despite the utter ruck dominance of Nic Naitanui.

The seventh-placed Eagles' next assignment is against sixth-placed Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.

West Coast has lost its past seven matches at Geelong's fortress by a whopping average of 65 points, with their last outing there resulting in a humiliating 97-point loss to the Cats in round six.

The Eagles' most recent win at the venue was in 2006, when they came from 54 points down in the third quarter to post a famous three-point win.

In contrast, Sydney has won three of its past four matches at GMHBA Stadium.

West Coast was able to break a 22-year SCG hoodoo three weeks ago when it beat Carlton in Sydney by 22 points.

The fact West Coast will be facing Sydney – and not Geelong – at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday has given them a good opportunity to get another monkey off their back.

Shuey said the Eagles' poor record at the venue won't be spoken about much this week.

"I don't think we'll go down there talking about how poor we've been down there and whether anyone's mentally fragile," Shuey told 6PR.

"I don't think that's the case. We can't dismiss the fact that Geelong has been a really good side over the years. It will be nice to play Sydney and not Geelong down there for a change."

West Coast's star-studded midfield unit were blown away by a rampant Bulldogs brigade led brilliantly by Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae, Bailey Smith, Lachie Hunter, and Tom Liberatore.

Along with dominating the clearances, the Bulldogs smashed West Coast in contested possessions (151-121) and inside 50s (60-38).

Tim Kelly (knee) and Shuey (hamstring) were playing their first match back from injury, while Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis) is still on limited minutes and building match fitness.

"I thought right from the first bounce we got out-hunted," Shuey said.

"We didn't handle their pressure. They were able to get inside (to) out a lot easier than what we were, and made us look silly for a lot of the day."

WEST COAST'S LAST SEVEN GAMES AT GMHBA STADIUM

*Lost by 97 points to Geelong - Round 6, 2021

*Lost by 58 points to Geelong - Round 6, 2019

*Lost by 44 points to Geelong - Round 7, 2016

*Lost by 75 points to Geelong - Round 4, 2014

*Lost by 44 points to Geelong - Round 22, 2010

*Lost by 99 points to Geelong - Round 22, 2008

*Lost by 39 points to Geelong - Round 7, 2007