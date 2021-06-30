DUSTIN Martin might need to fast-track his September superpowers this year.

The Richmond champion and three-time Norm Smith medallist has for the past four years been biggest star in the AFL's galaxy of matchwinners. And he's saved his best for the finals series, when his impact has risen – noticeable on face value and also in the statistics.

But the Tigers might need him to bring forward his heroics to just make the finals this season, with the reigning back-to-back premiers losing three of their past five games and clinging on to eighth spot on the ladder with injuries to key players compounding a dip in form.

Martin has again been very good this season, including kicking eight goals in the past four weeks and also averaging nearly 24 disposals in that period.

Compared to his home and away form from 2016-20, Martin is down marginally this year in disposals, kicking efficiency, contested possessions, goals, score involvements, clearances and inside-50s. He is spending 45 per cent of his game in the midfield this season so far, compared to 66 per cent midfield time in his home and away games in the past five seasons.

Martin's special capacity to dial up his performances in the finals series has been perhaps his most untouchable streak.

In his 12 finals compared to his 79 home and away games between 2017-20, Champion Data statistics show Martin averaged more goals (2.2 to 1.3), score assists (2.1 to 1.6), score involvements (9.4 to 7.9), kicking efficiency (61 per cent to 53) and contested possessions (13.5 to 12.3).

Martin has missed one game this year after suffering a concussion in his 250th game in round six against Melbourne, when he was closely tagged by Demons defender Mitch Hibberd. He would still be high in Richmond's best and fairest and has enjoyed several brilliant performances, including in round one against Carlton (31 disposals, 2.2), round nine against the Giants (28 disposals, 4.2) and round 12 against Essendon (27 disposals, three goals).

But if Richmond is going to put itself in a position to contend again for an historic third straight premiership, Martin may have to flick into overdrive a little earlier than has become customary.