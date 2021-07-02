SHAUN Burgoyne, welcome to the club.

The four-time premiership great will become just the fifth player in AFL/VFL history to reach the landmark 400-game milestone on Saturday night, joining the other members of the exclusive group for a special photoshoot at Marvel Stadium on Friday.

Burgoyne joins Brent Harvey (432 games), Michael Tuck (426), Kevin Bartlett (403) and Dustin Fletcher (400) in reaching the milestone, in doing so becoming the first player to represent two clubs in achieving the historic feat.

Embarrassed hero: 400 club welcomes its newest member The members of the 400 club welcome Hawthorn and Port Adelaide champion Shaun Burgoyne into their prestigious group

Burgoyne played 157 games for Port Adelaide, helping the club claim its first ever AFL premiership in 2004, before crossing to Hawthorn where he has featured a further 242 times and won three more flags in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

In a neat turn of events, Burgoyne will reach his milestone 400th game when the Hawks meet the Power on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium.

Drafted to Port Adelaide with the 12th selection in 2000, Burgoyne is a four-time premiership player and a one-time All-Australian in 2006. He also played in two more losing Grand Final sides and made the 40-man All-Australian squad on two more occasions.

He has kicked 301 goals, claimed 85 Brownlow votes, has played in 35 finals and has played on 16 venues throughout an illustrious career. He has had 187 different teammates, playing for only two coaches.

"I'm thrilled for Shaun and his family on his incredible milestone of 400 games this weekend," the League's general manager of inclusion and social policy, Tanya Hosch, said in a statement.

"For Shaun and our competition, this achievement highlights the significant contribution of all former and current Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and contributors to the game.



"Achievements such as this are rare, incredibly meaningful and impressive. We're excited an Aboriginal player has achieved this milestone. We hope this inspires everyone in our game and that all those younger players of the game, at any level, take inspiration from Shaun's playing record."

Silk 400: They said his knees were shot, look what happened there Teammates, opponents and the man himself, Shaun Burgoyne, share memories ahead of his milestone

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan also congratulated Burgoyne on the incredible milestone, which will be celebrated by both his current and former teams at Docklands on what promises to be a special Saturday night.

"Shaun's contribution to football both on and off the field continues to be truly remarkable," McLachlan said.

"His accomplishment this weekend will see him elevated into an elite group. To play one AFL game is an achievement, to play 400 is legendary. On behalf of the AFL, I congratulate Shaun on this extraordinary milestone."

THE 400 CLUB

Brent Harvey (432 games for North Melbourne, 1996-2016)

Michael Tuck (426 games for Hawthorn, 1972-1991)

Kevin Bartlett (403 games for Richmond, 1965-1983)

Dustin Fletcher (400 games for Essendon, 1993-2015)

Shaun Burgoyne (399 games for Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, 2001-present)