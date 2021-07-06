HAWTHORN president Jeff Kennett admits it could take up to a decade for the Hawks to claim another premiership.

Kennett's remarks came on Tuesday as the club announced a coaching succession plan, with Alastair Clarkson to hand the reins over to former Hawks champion Sam Mitchell at the end of 2022.

The Hawks are rebuilding following their golden era under Clarkson, which saw them claim an unexpected premiership in 2008, then a three-peat from 2013-15.

Collingwood's hunt for a replacement for Nathan Buckley forced Hawthorn's hand, as Mitchell, who played 307 games for the Hawks, was in contention for the vacant Magpies coaching position.

Sam's proud day, but will Clarko stay the course? Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett with all the latest news

"When Alastair's contract expires at the end of 2022, we will not be reappointing him," Kennett said.

"By then he will have done 18 years, with great success here at the club.

"But if, as it may be the case, it's going to take us 5-10 years to get back and to win silver(ware), although I'm saying there will be a dramatic improvement from '23 - the reality is it might take longer.

"We believe we've got to put in place someone (Mitchell) who's heading coaching, who will lead us through the next decade."

Hawthorn is the most successful club in terms of premierships in the past 50 years, winning 12 flags in that period.

Alastair Clarkson and Luke Hodge after the Hawks' three-peat in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

This current period - just six years - is their second longest premiership drought since the 1971 Grand Final win over St Kilda.

Before the 2008 triumph under Clarkson, Hawthorn's previous flag came in 1991.

Kennett is adamant Clarkson will see out his contract, with Mitchell to continue coaching Hawthorn's VFL affiliate Box Hill.